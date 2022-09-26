ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Two Cherokee sheriff's deputies graduate from Georgia Public Safety Training Center

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Staff reports, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
From left: Sheriff Frank Reynolds, Deputies Cynthia Jodesty and Ricky Marcos and Chief Deputy Tommy Pinyan. Cherokee Sheriff’s Office

Two Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies graduated Friday from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Pickens County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Deputies Cynthia Jodesty and Ricky Marcos completed 408 hours of Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) mandated police training over the past 11 weeks Both deputies were sworn in as certified Peace Officers by Sheriff Frank Reynolds Monday afternoon.

The deputies are assigned to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

