ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in Jacksonville apartment complex parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon the the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they were called to the scene of the Huron-Sophia Street Apartments at 1:39...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian

EAST PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in East Palatka related to Hurricane Ian. Troopers got the call just before 6 p.m. Thursday about a crash on East Cracker Swamp Road. Putnam County deputies say two people died at the scene after their...
EAST PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
mycbs4.com

Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Carjacking; Chase; One arrested

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

MCSO conducts successful drug bust

On Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant and served active arrest warrants at the Anderson Pond Apartments, Apartment 1, located at 1894 SW State Road 14, as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. Investigators also served active arrest warrants at the Deerwood Inn Motel, located on SE Stephens Street in Madison and NE Crestview Lane, in Lee, all relating to the same investigation. The search warrant and arrests resulted in the seizure of additional suspected methamphetamine, Alpha - PVP (also known as Flakka), paraphernalia items including equipment and packaging commonly used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting

A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
LAKE CITY, FL
wuft.org

What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next

Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two transported to the hospital following ATV accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Last night at approximately 9:30 p.m., Windsor Fire Department, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and a Medical Director physician from Shands responded to a vehicle accident east of Windsor on CR 1474. Upon arrival, the initial crew found a side-by-side four-wheeler...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy