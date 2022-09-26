Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Four shot on Eastside, one man dead in separate shooting on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:40 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers were called to the Huron-Sophia Apartments at 2800 Sophia Street in response to a person being shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene, an unidentified...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death in Jacksonville apartment complex parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon the the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they were called to the scene of the Huron-Sophia Street Apartments at 1:39...
WCJB
Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in East Palatka related to Hurricane Ian. Troopers got the call just before 6 p.m. Thursday about a crash on East Cracker Swamp Road. Putnam County deputies say two people died at the scene after their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
FHP: 2 dead in Putnam County after car flips over, submerges in floodwater during Hurricane Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Putnam County left two dead after the car hydroplaned onto a grass shoulder, flipped over and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the accident happened on Cracker Swamp Road, where there was standing water...
JSO: 2 shot, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot Monday night on Nolan Street. STORY: FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist. According to detectives, officers were dispatched to the location and found two victim. A man in his 50s...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
11-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Falling From 19th Floor Of Florida Condo Balcony
An 11-year-old Florida boy was found dead at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road after falling from a 19th-floor balcony. Officials say the family was staying at the resort after evacuating the Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Ian. According to investigators, no foul
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
Several Good Samaritans Rescue Man From Jumping Off A Florida Bridge
A man was saved from jumping off of a bridge in Florida when several Good Samaritans stopped to offer the man assistance. Thursday, shortly before 10 a.m. law enforcement received numerous calls of a potential jumper on Memorial Bridge in Putnam County. According to deputies,
WCJB
WATCH: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office rescues man trapped on sailboat after Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple life-threatening situations after Hurricane Ian moved through the region. Two people were saved after being trapped on boats. Around noon on Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a man stuck on a sailboat near the Palatka...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Clay County for being in possession of a vehicle that is not his, with a broken ignition and key.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday in Orange Park and is facing a charge of grand theft auto, deputies say.
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
ecbpublishing.com
Carjacking; Chase; One arrested
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
greenepublishing.com
MCSO conducts successful drug bust
On Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant and served active arrest warrants at the Anderson Pond Apartments, Apartment 1, located at 1894 SW State Road 14, as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. Investigators also served active arrest warrants at the Deerwood Inn Motel, located on SE Stephens Street in Madison and NE Crestview Lane, in Lee, all relating to the same investigation. The search warrant and arrests resulted in the seizure of additional suspected methamphetamine, Alpha - PVP (also known as Flakka), paraphernalia items including equipment and packaging commonly used to facilitate the sale of illegal narcotics. The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting
A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for trying to force his way into the same house twice in two days
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Contravious Alexander Bedford, 30, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary, theft, property damage, and battery after allegedly trying to force his way into the same Newberry residence twice in two days. The first 911 call was at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, when the victim,...
wuft.org
What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next
Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
alachuachronicle.com
Two transported to the hospital following ATV accident
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Last night at approximately 9:30 p.m., Windsor Fire Department, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and a Medical Director physician from Shands responded to a vehicle accident east of Windsor on CR 1474. Upon arrival, the initial crew found a side-by-side four-wheeler...
Comments / 2