Spokane, WA

KREM2

Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
KREM2

Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Residents in mobile park community form coalition due to increased rent

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A small community in North Idaho has seen its rent prices drastically increase over the last year. In response to rising rent prices, people living at the Oak Crest Mobile Home Park in Kootenai County have formed a housing coalition. The goal of the coalition is to provide resources for the more than 500 people that live in the park.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

It's possible to buy the best of the best without breaking the bank

When it comes to cannabis, the products available on the market are diverse. They can also be quite expensive, which can make expanding your purview cost-prohibitive. Fortunately for the budget-conscious among us, local dispensaries offer a wide range of deals that allow curious consumers access to products that might otherwise be outside their price range.
SPOKANE, WA
dpgazette.com

Gardenspot Roundabout Opening

At the Loon Lake Roundabout, access to Highway 395 from Gardenspot Road will be available by Thursday morning(Sept 29th). During the night temporary lane stripping will be applied, after which the approach will be opened. The project had seen a number of delays due to labor shortages, however currently construction...
LOON LAKE, WA
KREM2

New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
POST FALLS, ID

