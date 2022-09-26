Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower Football; GWM HS Football Extra Point Show
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower football game as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show on Friday, Sept. 30. Sole possession of first place in District 10 Region 2 is on the line as the Lakers take...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gets Critical Region Win With Shutout of Franklin
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren avenged an early-season loss with a 6-0 win over Franklin in a key Region 4 match on Thursday. The Knights topped the Dragons, 4-2, on Sept. 6. Warren wasted little time setting the tone for this match as Logan Crissey scored two of his three goals in the first five minutes.
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Net 12 First-Half Goals in Blowout at Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Lady Dragons’ offense scored a dozen first-half goals as Warren rolled to an 18-1 win at Oil City on Thursday. Georgie Bickling, Meea Irwin, and Leyna Irwin each had four goals in the win. Bickling and Leyna Irwin each had four assists as well, as did Ella Ordiway.
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Week of Sept. 28
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower Football
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Mercyhurst Prep travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 battle. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from Eisenhower. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Maplewood at Eisenhower Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Maplewood at Eisenhower volleyball match on both yourdailylocal.com and d9and10sports.com on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brian Hagberg will have the call from Eisenhower High School in Russell. Airtime for the match will start approximately 10 minutes prior to...
yourdailylocal.com
Maplewood Serves Its Way to Sweep Over Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – Led by Bailey Varndell’s 10 aces, Maplewood served a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-11) sweep at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Tigers had at least 14 aces in the match, with Varndell serving seven in the second set alone during a 16-0 Maplewood run. Rewatch the match:
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Brockway at Sheffield Volleyball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to Sheffield for a District 9 volleyball contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Sheffield. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
High inflation in America is changing the retail landscape. Stores are checking the performance of different venues and closing down unprofitable locations. These events mean residents will have to shop for groceries elsewhere. The closures are happening across several states.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Dawgs Earn Shutout Win at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Tanner Stuart scored a pair of touchdowns and the defense did the rest as the Warren Dawgs pitched a shutout, 14-0, at Port Allegany on Tuesday. The Dawgs improved to 5-1 with the victory and secured a home playoff game. They will head to undefeated Coudersport on Saturday with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs on the line.
explore venango
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Frost Advisory Issued for Friday Morning
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for much of Pennsylvania beginning at 1 a.m. Friday. The advisory runs until 9 a.m. Friday, with temperatures bottoming around 31 or 32 degrees in higher elevations. “Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Earns Hard Fought Win Over Brockway
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Wolverines and Rovers battled through four sets, and in the end, Sheffield came away with a 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 26-24, and 25-22) win over visiting Brockway. Brockway appeared to have all the momentum after pulling away in the second set and jumping to a 10-3...
yourdailylocal.com
WGH Touts Finances, Future Goals at Annual Meeting
WARREN, Pa. – Citing a $20 million influx and a 4.4 percent (roughly $4 million) positive operating margin in the fiscal year 2022, Warren General Hospital CEO Rick Allen pointed to the positive direction the hospital is going. Allen also noted the downturn in the COVID-19 pandemic as a...
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
yourdailylocal.com
WarrenVAX Awarded $100,000 Grant
WARREN, Pa. – The COVID-19 Advisory Group, also known as WarrenVAX.com, announced Tuesday the award of a grant for $100,000 to provide for COVID-19 vaccine advocacy and programs to address mental health in the wake of the pandemic to the Warren County Development Association. The Pennsylvania Office of Rural...
Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County
In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Sweeps Iroquois
RUSSELL, Pa. – Caroline Smyth and Mikenzie Miller were big at the net as Eisenhower earned a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, and 25-18) win over visiting Iroquois on Wednesday. Smyth finished with 12 blocks and three kills, while Miller had three kills on 10 attacks for the Lady Knights. Layla Edwards was also strong up front with four total blocks (two solo and two block assists).
One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie
One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
Comments / 1