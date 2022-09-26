ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

MyStateline.com

Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns

Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
PEKIN, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition

The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
The Clinton Journal

Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake

Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
CLINTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be completed later...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Four accused of drunk driving on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four Champaign men were arrested on the University of Illinois campus over the weekend after U of I Police officials said they were caught driving on campus while under the influence of alcohol. All four were arrested separately from one another. One of them also had a loaded gun in his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
classichits106.com

Ramp closures coming to I-39

MINONK – An extended ramp closure will be coming to I-39 in Woodford County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting October 3rd the ramps to and from northbound I-39 at Minonk, exit 27 will be closed for construction. The patching and resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks and detours will be posted.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria

UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian identified in deadly Saturday crash

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has confirmed that the pedestrian killed in Saturday’s crash was Yesenia Navarette, 29, of Bloomington. Navarette’s family shared that she “was able to share the gift of life” through organ donation. An autopsy is pending.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
LOVINGTON, IL

