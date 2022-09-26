Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Stadium basketball analyst explains why Brad Underwood is ‘perfect’ for Illini fanbase
Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood has been in the process of turning around a struggling program. After a 26-39 record in his first 2 seasons start to his tenure, he seems to be succeeding at that by racking up 20 wins in each of the three seasons since then.
Illinois Basketball: Illini high on Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings
Illinois basketball fans get to see the team on the floor for the first time on October 28. That date is one month from today, but it will be here before you know it. The Illini are poised to have a great 2022-23 campaign with a big offseason of turnover and reloading.
MyStateline.com
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
1470 WMBD
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
wjbc.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be completed later...
Four accused of drunk driving on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four Champaign men were arrested on the University of Illinois campus over the weekend after U of I Police officials said they were caught driving on campus while under the influence of alcohol. All four were arrested separately from one another. One of them also had a loaded gun in his […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s […]
classichits106.com
Ramp closures coming to I-39
MINONK – An extended ramp closure will be coming to I-39 in Woodford County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting October 3rd the ramps to and from northbound I-39 at Minonk, exit 27 will be closed for construction. The patching and resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks and detours will be posted.
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead following traffic crash in Bloomington on Saturday
UPDATE – McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Downtown Bloomington. Yesenia Navarrete, 29, of Bloomington was pronounced dead on Monday at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. An autopsy is pending. The family shared that Yesenia was able to...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in deadly Saturday crash
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has confirmed that the pedestrian killed in Saturday’s crash was Yesenia Navarette, 29, of Bloomington. Navarette’s family shared that she “was able to share the gift of life” through organ donation. An autopsy is pending.
1470 WMBD
5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
25newsnow.com
Checking your coverage: Flooded furniture store becomes cautionary tale for local businesses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local furniture store is drying out after a water main break flooded most of their showroom last week. But it’s becoming a learning lesson for other businesses to protect themselves. Last Wednesday morning, the Ashley Homestore on north Knoxville in Peoria saw up...
Comments / 0