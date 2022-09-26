United Steelworkers have ratified new labor contracts with Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., covering USW members at two Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Range taconite mines and a mine in Upper Michigan. Ratification of new 47-month labor agreements was announced Friday by United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs. The agreements cover about 2,000 USW workers at Hibbing Taconite...

EVELETH, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO