Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Hampton nearly stages 0-2 comeback, but falls in five to Red Cloud
HAMPTON – The Red Cloud Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks after the first two sets, but the Hawks rallied. Red Cloud won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-13, but Hampton kept their hopes alive winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-23. Red...
York News-Times
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
York News-Times
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
York News-Times
Sub-district softball pairings released
YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3. York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Panthers fall short against Sutton
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed the Sutton Fillies to town Tuesday night for a volleyball clash between SNC foes, but it was the visitors who walked away with the win in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-23 sweep. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.
York News-Times
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
York News-Times
Fullerton dispatches Hampton in three sets
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the Fullerton Warriors on Tuesday night, but it was the visitors who broke out the brooms with a 25-16, 25-23, 24-14 volleyball sweep. Lillian Dose led the Hawk attack with six kills, Gavin Gilmore whacked four and Nevaeh Lukassen added three. Sophie Schulze added two winners and Raegan Hansen finished with one.
York News-Times
Shatel: Don't fall for the 'hot coach' trap during Nebraska's search
Heard from a sports scribe colleague from Campus Town, U.S.A., last week. Said that a coach who has been mentioned for the Nebraska job told him he wasn’t going to Nebraska. Of course, I don’t believe him. The coach, that is. Because it’s a coaching search. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK -- York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season's accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without a little...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
York News-Times
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
Comments / 0