Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
WPMI
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a Chickasaw High School student passed out in a classroom after police say a student witnessed the 16-year-old take a pill. Police investigated the incident as a possible fentanyl overdose. The school went into lockdown as drug detection dogs swept the school out...
2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
WPMI
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
WALA-TV FOX10
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
WPMI
Local businesses collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As Hurricane Ian grows stronger in the gulf, the damage it leaves behind will most likely be devastating. While currently it doesn't look like we'll be impacted too much in Mobile, our neighbors in Florida are already being affected. That's why local businesses are asking our community for help. The Barnes Family McDonald’s and Auto Lighting of Alabama are collecting supplies and donations to deliver to victims.
WPMI
Pondering his next move: Apparent runaway pig making his rounds in Mobile neighborhoods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig has been seen in a number of Mobile neighborhoods, causing quite the commotion. On Wednesday morning, he visited several people in the Ridgefield community. Residents tried their best to draw the pig closer, but the pig did not fall for it. Some people were even giving the pig apples and celery.
WPMI
National Coffee with a Cop Day October 5 2022
National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5, 2022. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
WPMI
Mobile, Baldwin Co. fire risk high, AL Forestry crews urging caution
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama state and local fire crews are issuing a safety warning as dry and windy conditions could cause wildfires to spread out of control. We've seen wildfires spread quickly before in Mobile and Baldwin County, and firefighters work tirelessly to stop the flames from reaching homes and property.
WPMI
Orange Beach Schools combat flu outbreak, local doctors encourage community prevention
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System continues to combat a flu outbreak, and a large portion of the system's student population is still absent. Orange Beach Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes said roughly 21% of the system's student population is out sick, one day after they reported 25% were absent.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman sentenced to 6 months for COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Thursday sentenced a woman to six months in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $41,000. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in June to filing a fraudulent application under the COVID-19 relief program, which Congress created to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. She also admitted that she helped someone else file a false claim.
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
WPMI
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
WPMI
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
WPMI
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.
WPMI
USCG Aviation Training Center Mobile sends helicopter crew to Florida to help with Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Coast Guard Aviation Training Center (ATC) sent one of it's helicopter crews to Jacksonville on Wednesday to be ready for search and rescue efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The ATC Mobile is basically a hub when it comes to hurricane operations. The...
WPMI
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mobile Police seek to ID burglary, motorcycle theft suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers responded to 1941 Schillinger Road South, MPH Auto Sales, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had kicked in the door to the business. The...
