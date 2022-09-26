MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As Hurricane Ian grows stronger in the gulf, the damage it leaves behind will most likely be devastating. While currently it doesn't look like we'll be impacted too much in Mobile, our neighbors in Florida are already being affected. That's why local businesses are asking our community for help. The Barnes Family McDonald’s and Auto Lighting of Alabama are collecting supplies and donations to deliver to victims.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO