Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Outfit Photos
Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season over the weekend. Carolina took down the New Orleans Saints in an ugly 22-14 contest. While it wasn't exactly pretty, the Panthers will take it as they moved to 1-2 on the season. McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo,...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL・
Deion Sanders to Auburn? ESPN's 'Pardon The Interruption' wants it to happen
Pardon The Interruption co-host Tony Kornheiser believes Auburn would be the best fit for Sanders compared to Nebraska, Arizona State, and Georgia Tech.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Jameis Winston News
The New Orleans Saints may have to play this weekend without Jameis Winston. For the second day in a row, Winston was not present during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton took the first-team reps during his absence. Winston is currently dealing...
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage.
‘The 9-Yard Line’ has a Bears-Giants Week 4 preview
Check out a preview of the upcoming Bears-Giants game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we discuss major storylines ahead of the game.
Christian McCaffrey is back on the Panthers injury list
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey is back on the Carolina Panthers injury report. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey is dealing with a quadriceps injury. McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team has taken measures to limit his workload this season given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.
UAB medical experts address concussion concerns following Dolphins quarterback injuries
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Concussion concerns rise after Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second alarming injury in just five days. Many are wondering why the former UA all-star even saw the field Thursday evening. Now UAB Medical experts are weighing in on the Dolphins’ decision-making. UAB sports medicine physicians say with little data available […]
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Kyler Murray: Baker Mayfield has thick skin, so I’m not worried about him losing confidence
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield are good friends, having both won the Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma. The two signal-callers will once again be on opposite sidelines this weekend when Arizona takes on Carolina. Mayfield’s tumultuous 2022 offseason was well documented and Murray said on Wednesday...
NFL・
