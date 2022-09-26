'If he couldn’t see his son, she wasn’t gonna be in his life either' | Man charged with murder in killing of woman at Indianapolis day care

Read full article on original website
WTHR
Jury convicts Indianapolis man of murder in 2020 shooting during south side apartment argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced 24-year-old Lamonteon Williams has been convicted of murder and criminal recklessness for the Aug. 2020 shooting of his roommate, Daniel Johnson Jr. Williams was convicted after a three-day trial on both felony counts. On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020,...
Fox 59
21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Man is arrested for murder exactly three years to the day after a deadly shooting on Indy northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
Man charged in Avon shooting after young niece fires unattended gun
The man now charged in connection with a shooting that injured a young girl and her grandmother at an Avon home told police his 4-year-old niece pulled the trigger while he wasn't paying attention.
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
Fox 59
Greenfield woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand over several weeks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the business owner, allege court documents. The police investigation began on September 4 when the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the...
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in dating app robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery. According to court documents, Demetrius Banks used the dating app Grindr to set up meetings with the victims. Once he arrived at the victims' homes or apartments, Banks would pull a...
Riley Hospital wagon stolen from Columbus 2-year-old
COLUMBUS, Indiana — A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday. Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.
WTHI
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for armed robbery at Lebanon AT&T Store
INDIANAPOLIS – When police found Javentay Chapman in a car near Michigan and 38th streets in 2021, they discovered he had multiple cellphones and accessories that matched those stolen from a Boone County AT&T Store. He was also wearing clothes matching those of a suspect who robbed the store...
WISH-TV
25-year-old man arrested after grandmother, granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a grandmother and granddaughter Wednesday afternoon at the home where he lives, police say. Brandon Clark was charged with recklessness with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he is related to the two victims but...
1 dead, 2 others shot at barber shop on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 2 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a patrolling officer spotted two people...
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Officials investigating man's death after house fire on Indy's east side
Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a person found in a home that caught fire early Friday on the city's east side.
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
Suspect in shooting of mother at Indy daycare told her he'd kill her, himself
The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside an Indianapolis daycare while she dropped her children off previously told her he would kill her and himself.
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
