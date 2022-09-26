ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly's Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4

Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
Union leader blasted for dismissing focus on college and careers

THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
Happy hour consequences in Massachusetts not worth it, Baker says

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceBOSTON, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 (State House News Service) - A measure that would allow cities and towns to revive happy hour within their borders would "most likely" receive Gov. Charlie Baker's veto if it reached his desk, the governor said Monday, imperiling the fate of a controversial idea that remains tied up in legislative negotiations. Supporters of moving away from the 38-year-old statewide ban on discounted drink promotions argue that the availability of on-demand rides through platforms like Uber and Lyft ease some drunken driving concerns, but Baker said he continues to believe happy...
Report: Heath care costs in Mass. are barrelling toward unaffordability

Health care spending dropped for the first time in years in 2020, thanks to people deferring care during the pandemic. But now costs are expected to rise again. For the first time in years, health care spending fell in Massachusetts in 2020. But the drop may only be a temporary change driven by the pandemic, and there is still cause for concern in the state’s health system, a new report says.
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE

Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
Gov. Baker Sends Traffic Safety Bill Back to Legislators With Objections to Safer Speed Limits and Passing Rules

Governor Baker won’t sign the Legislature’s Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities unless lawmakers remove provisions that would allow cities to reduce speed limits on state-controlled roadways and would require motorists to give bike riders and pedestrians more space at higher speeds. It’s yet another hurdle for the transportation...
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
Mass. Guardsman may face discipline after chasing busload of ‘migrants’ who turned out to be tourists

The man reportedly believed the tour bus was part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to transport migrants from the southern U.S. border up north. An off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman thought he was pursuing a busload of migrants when he allegedly followed a coach bus to a Cape Cod hotel on Sept. 19. Instead, he found the bus full of senior citizens on vacation.
