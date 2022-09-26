ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
New DC Bill Busch uses colorful language to downplay 'tough spot' of taking over Husker defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch was thrusted into a brand new position after the regular season began. At the start of the season, Busch was Nebraska’s special teams coordinator. When former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the entire coaching staff received a facelift. Erik Chinander held on to his job as the defensive coordinator for the week leading up to the Oklahoma game, but he was eventually fired after the blow out loss to Oklahoma.
Michigan vs. Iowa: Prediction and Preview

Michigan vs. Iowa takes center stage for a B1G Championship Game rematch in Week 5. That contest will get a national feature with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show on hand in Iowa City and a 12 pm ET kickoff. Michigan vs. Iowa preview. Coming into the game, the...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban

Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show in Iowa City revealed

Get ready Iowa, because Fox Big Noon Kickoff announced not only will they be coming to your campus, they also announced where they will be located. Look for the crew between Petersen and Hillcrest Residence Halls on campus Saturday. This is a huge matchup between the undefeated Wolverines and the one-loss Hawkeyes.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle

ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
Ohio State drops game trailer for Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers

Ohio State is ready for a fight against Rutgers this weekend, as evidenced in the new hype video the program dropped on Thursday. The Buckeyes will face off against the Scarlet Knights for the 9th time since 2014. Ohio State has taken the win in every contest since the series began, holding an 8-0 series lead. The Buckeyes have dominated each game, scoring 49+ points in every one, and dominating the score each time.
College football Week 5 broadcasting lineup: TV networks, crew information for every B1G game

College football is back again for Week 5. The B1G has seven matchups to pick from this week as it’s just starting to heat up in conference play. Michigan-Iowa, Purdue-Minnesota, and Illinois-Wisconsin are all playing at noon ET. Rutgers-Ohio State, Northwestern-Penn State, and Michigan State-Maryland are all taking place at the 3:30 p.m. ET window.
Multiple key Boilermakers ruled out for Week 5 vs. Minnesota

Purdue will be short several Boilermakers as they take on No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday. On Monday, it was announced that S/LB Jalen Graham, RB King Doerue, WR Broc Thompson, and OT Cam Craig would all be out on Saturday. The absence of Graham, who is suffering from a tibia...
