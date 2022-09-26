ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Quinnipiac Releases Polling in Texas Governor’s Race

(WBAP/KLIF) – Six weeks before Election Day, Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke 53% to 46% in the Texas governor’s race, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Texas released on Wednesday. This is Quinnipiac’s first poll...
Report: Emails Show Texas AG’s Office Knew About Paxton Subpoena

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Lawyers for a group of non-profit agencies that sued Texas over funds related to abortion access out-of-state, have provided emails that show Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed days before a process server went to his Collin County home on Monday.
Suspect Arrested for Damaging Texas State Capitol Grounds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A damaged perimeter fence, broken glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning. Pictures posted by local news station KXAN show a state department of public...
Ian Forces Texas Beach Closures

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Some Texas beaches closed as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Ian. Padre Island National Seashore closed its driving beaches Monday. An Instagram post warned of wave heights increasing from six to to 12 feet before subsiding this evening. Coastal flooding is expected, as well as dangerous...
Hurricane Ian Wallops Florida, Heads North

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Officials are warning people in South Carolina that Hurricane Ian will be a problem for much of the state on Friday. The storm is forecast to make landfall midday Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. But the storm is so broad that gusty winds, heavy rain and storm surge will arrive hours before.
Ian Makes Landfall Again, This Time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian...
Texas Group Headed to Help Hurricane Ian Victims

(WBAP/KLIF) — Texans are coming to the aid of Floridians in the wake of a massive storm. Hurricane Ian is predicted to inflict extensive damage on Florida’s west coast. Volunteers from the “Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief” are transporting two mobile kitchens to affected areas of the Sunshine State. According to director Scottie Stice, the faith-based group is praying against the storm, but they stand ready to serve those who survive Hurricane Ian.
Ian Just Shy of a Category 5 Hurricane as it Nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida’s coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters say the stretch from Naples to Sarasota is at highest risk. At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Winds and rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba, leaving the entire island without electricity.
