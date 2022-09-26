Read full article on original website
New York Jets Week 4: Getting to know the Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets have what most would consider to be a must-win game ahead in Week 4. They are set to go against a 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road that also has a lot to play for. After reviewing the Steelers’ last two games on All-22 against...
Bush Details Payton’s Answer When Agent Told Saints Not to Draft Him
The former New Orleans running back nearly missed out on playing in the Big Easy during his NFL career.
Could the New York Giants put WR Darius Slayton back in the lineup?
The New York Giants have an issue on offense. The Giants’ wide receivers have underperformed this season. The team’s most reliable receiver, Sterling Shepard, has gone down for the year with a torn ACL. This is a massive blow to the Giants’ offensive talent, however, it does open an opportunity for other wide receivers to step into the lineup and make an impact. One of those wide receivers could be a familiar face in Darius Slayton. The Giants nearly moved on from Slayton this offseason but opted to bury him on the depth chart instead. With injuries and disappointment piling up among the starters, Darius Slayton could actually see some playing time come his way in the coming weeks.
UAB medical experts address concussion concerns following Dolphins quarterback injuries
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Concussion concerns rise after Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second alarming injury in just five days. Many are wondering why the former UA all-star even saw the field Thursday evening. Now UAB Medical experts are weighing in on the Dolphins’ decision-making. UAB sports medicine physicians say with little data available […]
Why the New York Giants shouldn’t be worried about Evan Neal at all
The third game in the young career of New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal was a tough one. Still, though, one that should only help him moving forward. On Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, Neal allowed five pressures and three sacks. The Cowboys’ talented edge defenders Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence were consistently making life hard on Daniel Jones. It, unfortunately, played a pivotal part in the Giants losing their first game of the year.
New York Jets Film Room: Rookie RT Max Mitchell enjoys Week 3 success
When the New York Jets selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell in the fourth round (111th overall), the expectation was he would sit and develop this year. Coming from a small school in Louisiana, Mitchell had talent, athleticism, and height but likely needed time to be ready for the pro game.
New York Giants’ Andrew Thomas defends rookie Evan Neal after awful Week 3 performance
The New York Giants heavily invested in their offensive line this off-season, despite having minimal allocations. Financially, the Giants were in ruin when general manager Joe Schoen took over, but they were strapped with draft capital to help improve the trenches. Schoen not only addressed the defensive line with Kayvon...
New York Jets: LT George Fant heading to IR
For the New York Jets at offensive tackle, the hits just keep on coming. Yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that seventh-year veteran, George Fant will be designated to the injured reserve list. Fant is eligible to return to play for the Jets in Week 8. In correspondence with the Fant...
The New York Giants’ top receiver through 3 weeks certainly wasn’t expected
Despite injuries and inconsistencies, the New York Giants refuse to give big-money wide receiver Kenny Golladay more opportunities. In fact, when they brought him on the field for a crucial third down in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, he dropped a pass that might’ve resulted in a first down to extend the drive.
New York Giants’ linebacker problem is not going away
The New York Giants‘ defense has surpassed all expectations through three weeks of the 2022 season. However, there is one glaringly obvious problem in Big Blue’s unit. The linebacker position has proven to be a problem for the Giants, and it appears to be a problem that will not be going away anytime soon.
New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger already showing progress
The New York Giants drafted tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Bellinger was viewed as a developmental tight end with the potential to eventually start in an NFL offense. But due to the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster, Bellinger was thrust right into the starting lineup to open up the regular season. This was a challenging position for any rookie to enter, however, Daniel Bellinger is already showing progress through three games.
