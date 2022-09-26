The New York Giants have an issue on offense. The Giants’ wide receivers have underperformed this season. The team’s most reliable receiver, Sterling Shepard, has gone down for the year with a torn ACL. This is a massive blow to the Giants’ offensive talent, however, it does open an opportunity for other wide receivers to step into the lineup and make an impact. One of those wide receivers could be a familiar face in Darius Slayton. The Giants nearly moved on from Slayton this offseason but opted to bury him on the depth chart instead. With injuries and disappointment piling up among the starters, Darius Slayton could actually see some playing time come his way in the coming weeks.

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO