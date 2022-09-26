ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk 1340

William Gonzales
1d ago

What's the difference from being left alone and allowed to play video games 18 hours a day?? Parenting these days SUCKS for the children!! Mostly because the parents are so self absorbed in themselves and are actually 35 yr.olds with the mental fortitude of a 18 yr.old.

Ashley Korthauer
1d ago

when I was a kid, you stayed inside, didn't answer the phone, didn't touch the stove, we didn't even get to use the microwave by ourselves til we were like 11-12 bc Arby's still has metal in their wrappers... knowing the stuff we tried to get away with, there's no way my child is being left alone til she's 35. and even then, she gets to be shadowed for awhile. lol

Bobbie Thomas-Peters
1d ago

it truely depends on the child and the level of responsibility they can handle. At 10-11, I could be left alone with the responsibility of keeping my siblings from burning down the house or breaking a leg as my mom ran errands for a few hours. At 12-13, I could be dropped at the store to get groceries or at the laundromat to do family laundry. By 14, I was babysitting for money in the neighborhood, also could cook meals for the family. Many kids a few years younger than me were "latch key kids" as both parents worked so the hours between school out and parents home, they were alone or with siblings alone...many started dinner when they got home (oven or crockpot....no microwaves). Not every child is brought up to be independent or taught Self-sustaining life skills at young ages now. It truly depends on the child and what they have been taught.

