411mania.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
411mania.com
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
411mania.com
Fandango Comments About Why Plans Changed For Him To Win WWE Intercontinental Title
Former WWE Superstar Fandango appeared on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree and shared why the initial plans for him to win the WWE Intercontinental Title were changed by the company (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from the livestream and watch the full episode below. On the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match
– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed. Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she...
411mania.com
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Yuya Uemura is in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:. New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura continues his excursion in IMPACT Wrestling as he...
411mania.com
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
411mania.com
Interim Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Storm will defend her championship against Serena Deeb on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. The full lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS,...
411mania.com
MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut
MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:
411mania.com
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4 Episode 2 Full Results 09.24.2022: Tag Team Title Round & More
The second episode of Season Four of WOW Women of Wrestling was aired on September 24. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below. *WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round: Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie Carlson & Lindsey Carlson) def. The Heavy Metal Sisters (Fury & Razor) (w/ Mezmeriah)
411mania.com
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H
In a recent interview on The Five Count, Bayley discussed the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, her relationship with Triple H, and much more. You can read her comments below. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/an-evening-with-wwes-bayley/id1350493142?i=1000580511786. Bayley on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring and her relationship with Triple H: “It’s still so...
411mania.com
AEW Hypes ‘National Scissoring Day’ For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” (Billy Gunn) announced that next week’s episode will celebrate ‘National Scissoring Day’. The official AEW Twitter account hyped the celebration with a post that read:. Don’t ever let anyone tell you tweeting...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Recalls Refereeing Infamous Match Between The Acolytes & Public Enemy
– WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman recently spoke to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who spoke about an infamous matchup and incident involving The Acolytes (Farooq and Bradshaw) vs. Public Enemy on a March 1999 episode of Sunday Night Heat. According to Korderas, Public Enemy said before the match that they weren’t going to go along with the initially planned finish.
411mania.com
Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.
411mania.com
Earl Hebner Recalls His History With The Ultimate Warrior
Earl Hebner recently appeared on a Facebook livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, sharing stories of his career and experiences in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). As part of the stream, Hebner mentioned an incident regarding Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 1990 and compared the occurrence to his experiences with The Ultimate Warrior. You can read some highlights and watch the full stream recording below.
411mania.com
Priscilla Kelly Pay Per View Event Announced For October
The following PPV announcement was issued by Stonecutter Media for next month:. PRISCILLA KELLY: THE GYPSY WARRIOR! IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s young, tough, and fearless. She’s warrior and a gypsy who doesn’t know how to lose. She’s won at every level in pro wrestling. And now you can see this champion in the early battles that rocketed her into stardom! She’s Priscilla Kelly– The Gypsy Warrior!
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Addresses His Concerns for Buff Bagwell
– On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer addressed former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell’s recent struggles. As previously noted, Bagwell had reportedly moved into DDP’s Accountability Crib to get help with his issues with addiction. In an August update, DDP revealed that Bagwell had checked back into rehab. Roberts spoke about Buff Bagwell during the podcast, and you can read some highlights below (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever No-Show a Match?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
