wvua23.com
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It’s now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm....
wvua23.com
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) – Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos Thursday of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the U.S....
wvua23.com
Ivey pledges assistance for Florida after Ian
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is prepared and will ship out to assist those in need in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Alabama emergency management officials are closely monitoring Ian’s path, and once they were sure Alabama would avoid the hurricane they switched toward making preparations for recovery in Florida.
wvua23.com
Alabama Power on standby ahead of Hurricane Ian
TUSCALOOSA- Alabama Power is already on standby for Hurricane Ian making landfall. Storm crews have been watching the hurricane ever since it came on the radar. They want to make sure they have a plan if any weather threats impact the state. Crews are currently located in Birmingham and will...
wvua23.com
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. It swamped city streets with water and smashed trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area.
wvua23.com
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are...
