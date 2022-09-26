Read full article on original website
Sub-district softball pairings released
YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3. York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
Hampton nearly stages 0-2 comeback, but falls in five to Red Cloud
HAMPTON – The Red Cloud Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks after the first two sets, but the Hawks rallied. Red Cloud won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-13, but Hampton kept their hopes alive winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-23. Red...
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK -- York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season's accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without a little...
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
Fullerton dispatches Hampton in three sets
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the Fullerton Warriors on Tuesday night, but it was the visitors who broke out the brooms with a 25-16, 25-23, 24-14 volleyball sweep. Lillian Dose led the Hawk attack with six kills, Gavin Gilmore whacked four and Nevaeh Lukassen added three. Sophie Schulze added two winners and Raegan Hansen finished with one.
Panthers fall short against Sutton
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed the Sutton Fillies to town Tuesday night for a volleyball clash between SNC foes, but it was the visitors who walked away with the win in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-23 sweep. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
1011now.com
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is coming to the Capital City. The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other community partners made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the Lincoln Youth Complex. “The feeling I had...
Polk County gets huge win over Class C No. 4 Aquinas
STROMSBURG – After the Class C No. 4 David City Aquinas Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Polk County erased the deficit and never looked back as they defeated the Monarchs 6-2 in one of the key Tuesday night matchups. Polk County Slammers starting...
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
1011now.com
10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. People's City Mission's Coat Drive begins Saturday. People's City Mission is in need of winter clothing items. The Mission partnered with Lincoln's YMCAs to collect new and gently used coats for Lincoln's needy. The drive begins Saturday and ends October 21.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a few events happening this weekend in Lincoln that offer something for everyone. Lincoln’s Craft Beer Week introduces the charm and taste that is a part of the craft beer experience. Stop by the 14 participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and other venues and learn about their unique beers, their brewing processes and most of all...the taste!
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
