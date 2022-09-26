ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football picks up commitment from 2024 4-star CB Jamari Howard

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GKQZ_0iAwe0RO00

In a week where a lot of Michigan State fans are feeling down, the recruiting prowess of Mel Tucker and his staff have come through with a jolt of energy to the fan base.

Michigan State has picked up a commitment from Jamari Howard, a 4-star cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class.

Howard is a native of Hialeah, Florida, attending Westland Hialeah High School. He currently ranks as the No. 171 overall recruit and the No. 16 overall cornerback in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Howard joins fellow 4-star Nick Marsh as the second member of Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy