York News-Times
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
York News-Times
Sub-district softball pairings released
YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3. York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.
York News-Times
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
York News-Times
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
York News-Times
Slammers set program record for wins in 14-4 romp at Pierce
PIERCE – Through three innings, the Polk County Slammers and Pierce Bluejays stood deadlocked at three runs apiece. That changed in a hurry, as the Slammers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Polk County then added five runs in the fifth to roll to a 14-4 win that set the program record for victories with their 22nd of the season.
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK -- York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season's accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without a little...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
York News-Times
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
York News-Times
Fullerton dispatches Hampton in three sets
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the Fullerton Warriors on Tuesday night, but it was the visitors who broke out the brooms with a 25-16, 25-23, 24-14 volleyball sweep. Lillian Dose led the Hawk attack with six kills, Gavin Gilmore whacked four and Nevaeh Lukassen added three. Sophie Schulze added two winners and Raegan Hansen finished with one.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
York News-Times
Panthers fall short against Sutton
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed the Sutton Fillies to town Tuesday night for a volleyball clash between SNC foes, but it was the visitors who walked away with the win in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-23 sweep. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
1011now.com
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is coming to the Capital City. The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other community partners made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the Lincoln Youth Complex. “The feeling I had...
York News-Times
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
