Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
rosevilletoday.com
SAHRA Conference @Grounds in Roseville
Roseville, Calif. – Join the region’s human resource professionals and service providers @Grounds in Roseville this December for the Sacramento Area Human Resources Association’s Annual Conference. Titled, “Connect & Grow”, the conference will be held December 7 & 8, 2021. Online registration is available. This...
rosevilletoday.com
Palisades Dental
Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Roseville CA
Dining out in Roseville, CA, can be a bit of a challenge. Of course, you want to find a great restaurant offering something for everyone, but there are so many choices it’s hard to know where to start!. Every time you turn around, another new restaurant opens up in...
rosevilletoday.com
Folsom outdoor dining program adopted on permanent basis
Folsom, Calif.- At its Tuesday, September 27 meeting, the Folsom City Council approved an ordinance to make the temporary outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective October 27. The program regulates outdoor dining and lays a framework for the application and approval process for restaurants seeking to use portions of city-owned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rosevilletoday.com
Ivy Park at Roseville
Ivy Park at Roseville in Roseville, CA provides exceptional senior care, with a community dedicated to engaging and connecting with residents. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
rosevilletoday.com
Folsom Outdoor Dining Program approved and scheduled to go into effect
Folsom, Calif.- At its Tuesday, September 27 meeting, the Folsom City Council approved an ordinance to make the temporary outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective October 27. The program regulates outdoor dining and lays a framework for the application and approval process for restaurants seeking to use portions of city-owned...
Sacramento home for sale takes you into another world
2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento 2510 Coleman Way, Sacramento ...
rosevilletoday.com
Naake Suspension Specialists
QA1 Shocks, Hot Rod Shocks, Custom Shocks Builds, Penski, JRI, Ohlins, QA1, Pro Shocks. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University
Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Secret Ravine Cleanup this Saturday, October 1
Volunteers wanted for trash and debris removal project. Roseville, Calif. – Join the Valley Foothill Watersheds Collaborative (VFWC) and the City of Roseville as a volunteer to help restore Secret Ravine, a favorite local creek. On Saturday, October 1, 2022 March 7th from 9am – 12:00 noon watershed stewards...
KCRA.com
Would you buy it? Sacramento home inspired by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A home with a distinct Antoni Gaudí-esque flair has hit the market in Sacramento and getting attention onZillow Gone Wild. The 2,320-square-foot property at 2510 Coleman Way in the Curtis Park neighborhood has a listing price of $825,000. Many rooms inside were inspired by Gaudí,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Ranch style home in Folsom
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
rosevilletoday.com
United Way gives SAFE Credit Union award for Championing Community
Folsom, Calif. – United Way California Capital Region leaders recently named SAFE Credit Union as their September “Corporate Community Champion” for the credit union’s ongoing pledge to grow and support its many programs. “We are so excited to recognize SAFE for their commitment and partnership to...
goldcountrymedia.com
It's fall in Roseville!
It’s finally fall! After many days of scorching weather that reached nearly 115 degrees on occasion, Roseville-area residents can look forward to not only cooler weather but seasonal activities as well. One of the usual sights to look forward to during the season is the changing of the leaves....
rosevilletoday.com
Loomis Eggplant Festival 2022 this Saturday October 1
Loomis, Calif – Excitement is growing for the return of the Loomis Eggplant Festival on October 1, 2022. Main street will be filled with with food, music, and fun for the entire family. The Loomis Basin Chamber of Commerce held the first Eggplant Festival back in 1987 and looks...
Mountain Democrat
Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
rosevilletoday.com
James Law Group
Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Comments / 0