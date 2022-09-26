Read full article on original website
For Oregon’s offense to be as explosive against Stanford as it has been the past three weeks it’s going to need to plan around Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. One of the top cornerbacks in the Pac-12, Kelly has nine tackles entering Saturday night’s game (8 p.m., FS1) against the No. 13 Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon’s defense is going from having to guard every blade of grass and account for Cameron Ward’s mobility against Washington State’s Air Raid offense to the most prototypical pocket passer in the conference in Tanner McKee and Stanford’s pro style scheme. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound McKee leads...
In the wake of settling for three field goals and throwing a pick-six in the first half of last week’s win over Washington State, Oregon is aiming to correct any issues with its red zone offense. The No. 13 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are 38th nationally in red zone...
The series between Oregon and Stanford has featured classic and wild finishes over the past decade. Three of the last 10 meetings of the Ducks and Cardinal have gone to overtime with Stanford winning all three, including last year’s 31-24 comeback. Five of the last 12 games have been with both teams ranked.
The annual meeting with Stanford means Oregon’s secondary has to prepare for one-on-one matchups for jump balls. As usual, the Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12) have a receiving corps chock full of 6-foot-2 and taller targets complemented by a collection of big tight ends to test the Ducks’ defense on Saturday night (8 p.m., FS1).
The weekly exercise where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. What’s up with our kicker .. hurt … no good or what? Jeff B. Everett Hayes has some type of lower body ailment, and it’s clearly impacting his...
Oregon State hits the road for the first of two games outside of Corvallis when the Beavers take on No. 12 Utah at 11 a.m. Saturday in Salt Lake City. OSU was the only team to beat the Utes during Pac-12 play last season. Oregon State at No. 12 Utah.
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
The indelible moment of the Oregon State Beavers’ narrow loss to USC featured Caleb Williams dodging tacklers — and riding a turbo boost from center Brett Neilon — toward a fourth-down conversion during the Trojans’ game-winning fourth-quarter drive. But it was hardly the only time Williams...
This is not meant to be a prediction of what’s ahead for Oregon State women’s basketball. But Beavers coach Scott Rueck has been here before. As OSU opens practice for the 2022-23 season Thursday, the Beavers’ 11-player roster is loaded with fresh faces. Two transfers and five freshmen join four returnees for the upcoming season.
Oregon State kicks off its 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Monday, Nov. 7 with a 9 p.m. game against Tulsa in Gill Coliseum. The Pac-12 released the conference’s entire men’s basketball schedule Thursday, complete with tip-off times and television partners. Oregon State plays seven games on ESPN...
Tyrone Griffin had a dream. Griffin had four boys born in less than three years. He looked at their future, looked at his past, and thought football. Not because Griffin wanted to live through their gridiron accomplishments. It was a means to an end: college. “I wanted them to have...
The Oregon State Beavers on Thursday revealed their schedule for the 2023 baseball season, which will feature 29 home games, 30 Pac-12 Conference games and a four-game season-opening trip to Arizona. The Beavers begin play Feb. 17 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona, the first of four games at the...
Six months after blowing up his men’s basketball roster, Oregon State’s coach Wayne Tinkle takes an important step Wednesday in the reconstruction project. Practice for the 2022-23 season officially begins today. The team – and for that matter, the coaching staff – that joins Tinkle on the floor has few leftovers from last year’s 3-28 squad.
The Oregon State Beavers mens basketball team has received a verbal commitment from power forward Gavin Marrs, according to Marrs’ twitter account. The 6-foot-11 Marrs, out of Ellensburg High School in Washington, committed after making an official visit to the university during the weekend. Marrs is the No. 4-rated...
Oregon State senior Jack Colletto, the Beavers’ most versatile player, is a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. Previous recipients of the award, founded in 1990, include Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Justin Herbert. Colletto is one of 73 semifinalists from...
Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, has officially enrolled at Oregon and joined the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall and recently completed summer school work.
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
