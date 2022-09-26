Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 event: What to expect
The Google Pixel event is scheduled to go live on October 6 at 10:00 AM ET. We will get to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. We could see a variety of other devices as well. Google’s Pixel 7 event is just around the corner with...
Android Authority
YouTuber says Samsung phone batteries are prematurely swelling
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has also suffered from swelling, according to the YouTuber. A prominent YouTuber has noted major battery swelling issues with Samsung phones. Arun Maini said just over half a dozen of his Galaxy phones had serious battery swelling. His list of affected phones includes 2020’s Galaxy...
Android Authority
Useful Google Search results won't require tacking on 'reddit' starting today
Google Search is getting some improvements. Google has announced a new Google Search feature labeled “Discussions and forums.”. Discussions and forums will provide search results from popular forums and online discussions that are related to your query. Google has also made it possible to see international news in your...
Android Authority
The Galaxy S23 series could launch sooner than expected
Samsung reportedly wants an earlier release for the Galaxy S23 series. The S22 series launched on February 9 and went on sale on February 25. This suggests a potential January launch, if not sooner. Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in February, being one of the first widely available flagship...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 RIP Google Stadia
Google Stadia's shutdown, Nexus 6P throwbacks, Pokémon mod hackers, and more tech news today!. 🎮 Happy Friday everyone! Or maybe not so happy, if you’re a fan of Google Stadia. I’ve been big on the service in the past (and maintain that the streaming tech is unmatched), but ultimately gave up on it last year. And it looks like I wasn’t alone.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Galaxy S23 Ultra uncovered
S23 Ultra renders and a lovely Coolio video are highlights today. 🌻 Hey there! It’s getting brighter and brighter in the mornings, so Spring has definitely sprung. I need to actually get out and take more photos for AA’s Wallpaper Wednesday feature. This is the Galaxy S23...
Android Authority
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 should have an S Pen slot even if it means a smaller battery
Large-screen foldables are a new form factor, just different enough from a traditional smartphone that the rules change. It’s been 15 years since Steve Jobs got on stage with the first iPhone and told us we didn’t want a stylus anymore. He was right then, and he’s still right today — well, most of the time — but not when the hardware is practically begging for a stylus. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 certainly is — it’s the perfect form factor for stylus input. The experience is so powerful I’d even be willing to trade a little of the device’s meager battery capacity to make it even better, because if Samsung wants to continue pushing the S Pen with foldables, the Fold 5 needs a slot.
Android Authority
Here's when your Nothing Phone 1 will get the first taste of Android 13
Nothing says that Phone 1 users will get the Android 13 beta before the end of this year. A stable version should release in early 2023. It has also released a new camera-focused update for the device along with the September security patch. Nothing is rolling out a new update...
Android Authority
Razer Edge 5G is a new Android gaming handheld with 5G support
Verizon, Razer, and Qualcomm are working on a new mobile gaming handheld. Verizon, Razer, and Qualcomm have teamed up to create the Razer Edge 5G. The Razer Edge 5G will allow you to download games, stream from your console, or play directly in the cloud. The device will get further...
Android Authority
How to connect a wireless controller to a Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch may not be a particularly powerful device, but it is very versatile. Gamers on the go can enjoy their Switch titles anywhere, and others can join in locally if more controllers are on hand. Joy-Cons can double as individual controllers, so extra Pro Controllers aren’t absolutely necessary. Let’s review how to connect a wireless controller to a Nintendo Switch.
Android Authority
That 200MP camera is looking more likely for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here's to Samsung's 200MP phone delivering much better images than Motorola's device. Another source has now claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP camera. This comes after two sources made the claim earlier this year. We got a first apparent look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Sep. 28)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Phone Arena
Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs
During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
Android Authority
Leak: This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leaked renders give us a good idea of what to expect from Samsung's most feature-packed phone of 2023. We now have trusted leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It doesn’t appear that the 2023 model will be much different from the 2022 model. It’s likely Samsung will...
Android Authority
A new leak spills all the details on the upcoming OnePlus 11R
A leak suggests the OnePlus 11R could have a 5,000mAh battery and Full HD+ display. A new leak has given us details on the OnePlus 11R. The leak reveals that the phone may come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The battery is expected to be 5,000mAh with 100W...
Android Authority
Twitter just put out its first edited tweet
An edited tweet comes with a version history and a 'Last Edited' stamp. Twitter just posted its first edited tweet. It shows that such tweets will have a “Last Edited” stamp at the bottom. People will also be able to view the edited history of tweets. Twitter has...
