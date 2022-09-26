Sheriff: DeKalb man charged with threatening to kill woman, pointing gun at her

A man was arrested Monday after he threatened to kill a woman in DeKalb County last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Paul Nelson Donald, 43, was taken into custody at his Stone Mountain home and charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

He is accused of pointing a weapon multiple times at a woman and saying he would kill her at a home along Stone Mill Way on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Donald also fired his gun several times as he drove away.

A motive was not released, and officials did not provide information about the relationship between the suspect and victim.

According to DeKalb jail records, Donald was most recently arrested in December 2019 and charged with first-degree cruelty to children and battery. That case remains open, court records show.

