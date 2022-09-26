ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AdWeek

LinkedIn Details Several New Ad Features

LinkedIn detailed several new features for advertisers on its platform.
WORLD
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History

TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which videos they've previously viewed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse

Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game.
RESTAURANTS
#Metaverse#Digital Marketing#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Web3#Social Media Week Europe
AdWeek

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins

You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
MARKETING
AdWeek

Nextdoor Adds Targeting Options for Public Agencies to Its Ad Platform

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor added targeting options to its ad platform in the U.S. with the aim of helping public agencies reach specific audiences.
INTERNET
AdWeek

LinkedIn: How to Turn On Dark Mode

The LinkedIn mobile application offers two visual themes for users to choose from: Light Mode and Dark Mode.
INTERNET
AdWeek

LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information

LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020

In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a settlement in a data-scraping lawsuit filed by Facebook in October 2020.
LAW
AdWeek

Irish Betting Site Spoofs Bridgerton to Promote Bingo Platform

Modern period dramas aren't all about tight bodices and gentle tea parties, as Irish betting site Paddy Power shows in its latest campaign, a spoof on the Netflix series Bridgerton.
GAMBLING
AdWeek

Sports Fans Attempt to Avoid Subscription Fees in Canal+ Campaign

The rise of subscription media means there will always be people who want to try and find a way to watch the big sporting games somehow for free. This is an issue French broadcaster Canal+ highlights in its campaign as people stare over others' shoulders and around doors to catch the real-time action.
SPORTS
AdWeek

Alisa Bowen Elevated to Disney+ President

Alisa Bowen has been elevated to president of Disney+, the company announced Thursday.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Nestlé Promotes Alex Gonnella to Lead Group Marketing for UK and Ireland

Nestlé veteran Alex Gonnella has been appointed as group marketing director for Nestlé U.K. and Ireland, to lead the businesses' 2000-strong brand portfolio including Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nespresso and Nescafé.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Roku and Nielsen Expand Partnership With Cross-Media Measurement Deduplication

Nielsen and Roku are adding to their long-existing relationship. The companies are set to enable four-screen measurement across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop and mobile.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

There's More to eBay's Nostalgic French 'Comeback' Ad Than First Meets the Eye

In recent years big budget TV campaigns have embraced the trend of "sadvertising"—telling audiences emotive stories, typically soundtracked by a twinkling piano score and punctuated with a meaningful message.
ECONOMY

