Midlands authorities report ‘officer involved shooting’ after hostage situation

By Morgan Hughes
 4 days ago

One person is dead after police responded to a “hostage type situation” in the small town of Rembert, east of Columbia.

“At this time there is one deceased member at the scene and one subject at an area hospital,” reads a statement from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not clear who the deceased individual is, or who was taken to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around noon Monday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic call after multiple calls were made to 911 reporting an incident on Leslie Drive in Rembert.

Deputies were told there may be “a hostage type situation,” according to the statement. A victim may have fled from the suspect as deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies made contact with a subject on scene that resulted in a shooting incident,” according to the statement.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now at the scene.

The incident comes a day after Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a separate shooting that left the suspect dead and a deputy hospitalized.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Columbia, SC
The State Media Company's logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina.

