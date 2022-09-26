Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch
Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?
Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?
While watching DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, find out everything you need to know about Dahmer's grandmother.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
