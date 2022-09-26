Read full article on original website
Related
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups
It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
ohmymag.co.uk
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)
Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
insideedition.com
Ford Recalling Nearly 200K SUVs Following Reports of Fan Motor Fires
The Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 200,000 SUVs following reports of fan motor fires, according to CBS News. The models are Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017, CBS News reported. In total, 198,000 SUVs from inside the United States are being recalled to replace the...
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
MotorAuthority
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Not everyone needs a heavy-duty pickup truck, but the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD is a good choice for those who regularly tow heavy trailers or haul heavy equipment. Available in a range of trims that start with the blue-collar Work Truck and culminate in the posh High Country model, the Silverado HD can tick a lot of boxes for a lot of different budgets. A 6.6-liter gasoline-fired V-8 is standard, but a 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V-8 is also available and unlocks a massive 36,000-pound maximum towing capacity. Both engines come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, rear- or four-wheel drive, and single or dual rear-axle setups. The Chevy’s spacious cabin has room for a work crew, but even the highest-end models don’t quite match the poshest offerings in the Ford Super Duty and Ram HD lineups. The Silverado HD does offer plenty of convenience and tech features, though, including some driver-assistance ones that are optimized for towing.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Fox News
827K+
Followers
6K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3