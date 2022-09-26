Read full article on original website
County facilities remain closed through Sept. 30
All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will remain closed to the public through Friday, Sept. 30 with the exception of Solid Waste, so County employees can continue to support emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ian. County employees are working to transition to normal business operations following Hurricane Ian. Additionally,...
Hillsborough opens new shelter, closes another at capacity
Hillsborough County has opened a new special-needs shelter at the Yuengling Center, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617, on the University of South Florida campus. This shelter accepts pets for those with special needs. Residents seeking a shelter are encouraged to make arrangements as soon as...
Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts
If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
County cancels household hazardous waste collection for Saturday
Hillsborough County is canceling a scheduled Household Hazardous Waste event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, because of the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. The event was scheduled to be held at the Sheldon Road Household Hazardous Waste Center, 9805 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33635. The regular Household Hazardous Waste collection...
AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco resume normal operations
AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties have resumed normal hospital operations, including regular visitation. Elective procedures and the opening of AdventHealth Medical Group and AdventHealth Centra Care locations will resume Friday. AdventHealth Tampa will reopen outpatient services Friday. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will reopen the Wellness Center, Inspiration Place, Outpatient...
County reopens E.G. Simmons Conservation Park Boat Ramp
Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Land Management Parks will reopen the boat ramp at E.G. Simmons Conservation Park Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. The ramp will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for boat launch and recovery only. Other park amenities remain closed for storm cleanup.
No curfew in effect for Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County residents heeding evacuation orders are urged to relocate as quickly as possible. There is no curfew in place as Hurricane Ian approaches Tampa Bay. Hillsborough County issued a mandatory evacuation today for Evacuation Zone B ahead of Hurricane Ian. All residents in Zone A, Zone B, those in mobile or manufactured homes, and those in low-lying areas prone to flooding must be evacuated by 9 p.m. tonight before Ian's impacts make travel dangerous.
Residents asked to stay off Bayshore Blvd
The Tampa Police Department is urging residents NOT to venture out at this time for sightseeing. Officers are seeing a continuously growing number of individuals parking in the middle of the roadway on Bayshore Boulevard in South Tampa and walking down into the bay due to low tide pushing out the water. This is unsafe, as the water could return unexpectedly.
Ian's aftermath in Tampa
Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
Tampa VA to resume normal operational hours Friday
TAMPA - Tampa VA has determined it is safe to resume operations and will reopen the main hospital and all clinic locations Friday, September 30, for normal business hours. Entrance screening will continue, and surgeries and procedures will resume Friday. COVID-19 swabbing and drive-up testing will resume Friday afternoon. Visitation...
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
County urges residents to shelter in place as roadway dangers increase
Flash flooding and strengthening winds have combined to create hazards making it no longer safe to be on the road. Hillsborough County emergency management officials remind residents to follow safety precautions until the danger of Hurricane Ian has passed. Remain sheltered where you are. Do not attempt to relocate to...
Pasco school district to change reassignment policy after parent lawsuit
LAND O’LAKES — Kurt Browning has reassigned a student to a different school without allowing the parent to challenge the move just once in his 10 years as Pasco County schools superintendent. He and his successors might never get the chance again, giving pause to other districts that...
City of Tampa to resume solid waste collection Friday
TAMPA - City of Tampa residential garbage collection will resume tomorrow morning, Friday, September 30, for those who receive normal collection service on Friday. Please place all Yard Waste Debris curbside as soon as possible. Keep all debris curbside until collected. Yard waste collection is suspended until further notice. Recycling...
Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning
Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
New PK’s Play Zone & Grille brings the fun for everyone
HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing. PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County...
