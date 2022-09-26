ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Chick-fil-A's new Southfield location to open Thursday, September 29

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fpjX_0iAwcprQ00

Chick-fil-A will be opening their newest metro Detroit restaurant in Southield this Thursday, September 29.

The restaurant is located at 28550 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI, 48304, just south of 12 Mile Road. The franchise is owned and operated by Southfield native Matthew Leverett.

It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile carry-out, and mobile drive-thru ordering. Orders can be placed for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online .

As part of the opening, franchise owner Leverett will recognize 100 local heroes making an impact in the Southfield area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The restaurant will also launch with Chick-fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake, the first new milkshake flavor available at Chick-Fil-A in four years, as well as the returning of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. Both will be available at the location through November 12, while supplies last.

#Chick Fil A#Southield
