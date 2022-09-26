Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Digital Trends
The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
Cardi B Announces New Reebok Collection Dropping In October
The "Let Me Be… Next Level Energy” collection is an expansion on the rapper’s deal with the sportswear label.
Digital Trends
How to get a Google Stadia refund
After a tumultuous run, Stadia fans could see the writing on the wall. Following the shutdown of its internal game development, Google has now made it official: The Stadia gaming platform is joining the other Google projects on a pleasant farm upstate, and servers will be permanently shut down on January 18, 2023.
Digital Trends
YouTube TV (and others) lose another sports channel
It’s never a good thing when a streaming service loses a channel. But this one isn’t all that surprising, since it was previously announced. YouTube TV — the largest livestreaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers — on September 29 sent an email to customers letting them know that the Olympic Channel was no more.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra review: A big, exciting, overwhelming success
Apple makes amazing products almost anyone can pick up, use, and enjoy. When you first hear about the Apple Watch Ultra, however, it doesn’t sound like it’s for everyone. It’s for those few with $800 to spend on a smartwatch that’s seemingly only supposed to be used in the sea, up a mountain, or covered in mud in a bog. Or is it?
Digital Trends
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
Digital Trends
Experts warn AI assistants are hurting the social development of children
The likes of Google Assistant and Alexa have been at the receiving end of privacy-related concerns for a while now, yet they continue to make inroads inside millions of homes. But it appears that they might also have a detrimental impact on the growth of children when it comes to their psycho-social development and acquiring core skills.
