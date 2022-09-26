ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Trash services updates across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst

As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
CBS Austin

Evacuees seek shelter ahead of hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Florida — As Hurricane Ian made its way closer to Florida Levy county officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county to help keep folks safe. The order expires at noon on Wednesday but some took heed and are sheltering at Bronson Middle High School. Gainesville’s general...
alachuachronicle.com

Updated hurricane closure list

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures

With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV offers prefilled and make-your-own sandbags

As Hurricane Ian advances closer to the region, Gainesville residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the city’s Public Works facility or fill their own at Citizens Field on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which started...
wuft.org

Gainesville businesses experience ups and downs of hurricane prep

Heather Halak, the owner of Third House Books in Gainesville, was among the many Florida business owners preparing for Hurricane Ian this week. The extremely powerful storm made landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds nearing 150 mph. Central Florida is expected to have 12 to 18 inches of rain through Thursday.
wuft.org

Preparing livestock amid Hurricane Ian

NEWBERRY — Livestock owners preparing for Hurricane Ian have three major concerns: identification, sheltering and power. Identifying livestock is a crucial process in preparing for major storms. Marlene Pinera has been a veterinarian for 37 years working with livestock and other types of animals. She now works at Affordable...
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
wuft.org

Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian

Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
