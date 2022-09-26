Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Residents of Hills of Santa Fe breathe a sigh of relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – When Hurricane Ian was originally projected to make landfall around the Tampa Bay area and rampage up the center of Florida near Gainesville, the residents of Hills of Santa Fe held their breath. In a community with a long history of severe flooding – one that...
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst
As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
getnews.info
CBS Austin
Evacuees seek shelter ahead of hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Florida — As Hurricane Ian made its way closer to Florida Levy county officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire county to help keep folks safe. The order expires at noon on Wednesday but some took heed and are sheltering at Bronson Middle High School. Gainesville’s general...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
alachuachronicle.com
Updated hurricane closure list
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures
With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Putnam County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV offers prefilled and make-your-own sandbags
As Hurricane Ian advances closer to the region, Gainesville residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the city’s Public Works facility or fill their own at Citizens Field on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which started...
wuft.org
Gainesville businesses experience ups and downs of hurricane prep
Heather Halak, the owner of Third House Books in Gainesville, was among the many Florida business owners preparing for Hurricane Ian this week. The extremely powerful storm made landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds nearing 150 mph. Central Florida is expected to have 12 to 18 inches of rain through Thursday.
wuft.org
Preparing livestock amid Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY — Livestock owners preparing for Hurricane Ian have three major concerns: identification, sheltering and power. Identifying livestock is a crucial process in preparing for major storms. Marlene Pinera has been a veterinarian for 37 years working with livestock and other types of animals. She now works at Affordable...
wuft.org
Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian
OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
wuft.org
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
WCJB
‘We feel safe at home’:Some Putnam County residents won’t take shelter for Hurricane Ian
Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Emergency Management Officials recommended that residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate and seek shelter as Hurricane Ian heads to North Central Florida. Some Interalchen residents took shelter at Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary while other residents said they feel safer at home.
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
alachuachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
