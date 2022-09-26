ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.9 WBLM

FUN 107

Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River

Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
FALL RIVER, MA
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Last few flights from Florida land at T.F. Green ahead of Hurricane Ian

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall in less than 24 hours and Rhode Islanders are escaping its wrath just in time. Tuesday afternoon, one flight from Orlando and one from Tampa both landed in Rhode Island. This incoming flight from Orlando, hours after Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ecori.org

Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport

Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges

A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
