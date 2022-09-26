Read full article on original website
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Cheesecake for a Cause, Loaded Lobster Bisque, Nights Out in Warren: RI Food Round-Up
It’s now officially fall, and there are some great food offerings in Rhode Island. Ten Prime Steak & Sushi is participating in Bakes For Breast Cancer again this October to help fund Dana Farber research, one dessert at a time. This year Chef Brittany Muggle has created an autumn-inspired...
ABC6.com
Last few flights from Florida land at T.F. Green ahead of Hurricane Ian
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall in less than 24 hours and Rhode Islanders are escaping its wrath just in time. Tuesday afternoon, one flight from Orlando and one from Tampa both landed in Rhode Island. This incoming flight from Orlando, hours after Orlando...
GoLocalProv
Providence-Metro Is Ranked Among Most Vulnerable to Hurricanes, More Than a Month Left in the Season
Hurricane season is getting very active. Last week, Puerto Rico and other areas in the Caribbean were hammered by Hurricane Fiona. Approximately 40% of Puerto Rico is still without power nearly a week later. Now, the Tampa/St. Petersburg metro area on the west coast of Florida is facing a dangerous...
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Luxury Home of the Week: For $11.25m, a waterfront contemporary in Rhode Island
The home features a pool, a 50-foot dock with ocean access, and an observatory. Designed by award-winning Boston architect Brian Healy, 150 Southern Way offers four levels of coastal contemporary style. The Charlestown, R.I. home, listed for $11,250,000, includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Located at...
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
GoLocalProv
INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges
A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
RI police agencies donate surplus gear to Ukraine
Earlier this year, the Middletown Police Department became the hub for donations of surplus tactical gear to send to Ukraine.
RI native flees Tampa university before hurricane hits
Owen Gugliotta, a student at the University of Tampa, was forced to flee. But his dad tells 12 News they haven't been able to find him a flight back home to Portsmouth.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
Police: Woman reportedly driven into Rhode Island river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
