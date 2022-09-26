Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Thomas suffered a toe injury during Week 3's loss to the Carolina Panthers and his status is up in the air heading into Sunday. Jarvis Landry (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday. If one or both of Thomas and Landry are ruled out, rookie Chris Olave could see additional opportunities against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) returns to Saints practice Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report. Landry was upgraded after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday. The veteran wideout made a great first impression in his Saints debut with 7 catches for 114 yards, but he failed to top 25 yards in either of the past two games. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Chargers' Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury
Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Packers' A.J. Dillon (knee) available for Week 4
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (knee) is available for Week 4's game against the New England Patriots. Dillon logged full practices on Thursday and Friday after opening the week with a limited practice on Wednesday. He should be good to go against the Patriots on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 2.2 passes against New England.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz logged three limited practices this week and will carry the questionable designation into Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to see 5.7 targets against Washington. Schultz's Week 4 projection...
numberfire.com
Bills' Dawson Knox (back, hip) questionable for Week 4
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Knox is dealing with back and hip issues and logged three limited practices this week before being listed as questionable. If active, our models expect him to see 4.6 targets against Baltimore.
numberfire.com
Buffalo Gabe Davis (ankle) expects to play in Week 4
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) expected to play in Week Four's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite aggravating his ankle injury in practice and a DNP on Thursday, Davis returned for a limited session on Friday and expects to play versus a Ravens' defense ranked 32nd (46.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (toe) available for Week 4
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (toe) is available for Week 4's game against the Tennessee Titans. As expected, Taylor will be available for Sunday's clash with the Titans. After his first ever missed practice on Wednesday, Taylor returned to full practices on Thursday/Friday and should be good to go for Week 4.
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) officially questionable for Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" that his star running back will be available. If not, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties for Carolina.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
numberfire.com
Chicago's David Montgomery (ankle/knee) ruled out in Week 4
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) will not play in Week Four's game against thew New York Giants. Montgomery will not be active on Sunday after suffering ankle and knee injuries in Week 3. Expect Khalil Herbert to see a lead role in Chicago's backfield against a Giants' defense ranked 20th (22.3) in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off in Week 4 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been stretchered off the field in the second quarter of the team's gam eagainst the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and hit his head, prompting trainers to rush onto the field. In taking every precaution possible, they have stabilized him on a stretcher and carted him to the locker room. Teddy Bridgewater will take over under center as long as Tagovailoa is out.
numberfire.com
Guardians position Will Brennan in left field on Friday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will take over in left after Steven Kwan was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Owen Miller was rested. numberFire's models project Brennan to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) remaining inactive Week 4
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) will not play Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears. Robinson will miss a third straight contest and he will be joined by Kadarius Toney (hamstring). The Giants also lost Sterling Shepard (ACL) for the season this week, so their projected starters are Richie James and David Sills. Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton could potentially see more targets, but those will probably wind up going to Saquon Barkley for the most part.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
