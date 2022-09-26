ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Hill, PA

firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
nccpdnews.com

OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED

(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
CLAYMONT, DE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
