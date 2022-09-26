(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.

CLAYMONT, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO