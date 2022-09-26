Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
Former Chester Firefighter Pleads Guilty to Assault During Capitol Riot
A former Chester firefighter, Robert Sanford Jr., pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021, writes Max Bennett for Patch.
fox29.com
Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged
HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
Philadelphia woman pleads guilty to charges related to 2020 toddler disappearance, death
The mystery of the July 2020 disappearance of 2-year-old King Hill has become a bit clearer, as a Philadelphia woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of corpse charges related to his death.
Three people arrested after they took a toy gun to Ridley High School
Three people were arrested at Ridley High School this week for carrying a toy gun on school property. Police and school staff were on high alert, as the Roxborough High School shooting had happened the day before. A 14-year-old was killed in the shooting and four other victims were wounded.
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
A suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were carjacked while headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
nccpdnews.com
OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED
(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
Hundreds gather in Roxborough for vigil following deadly shooting
The community of Roxborough gathered at Gorgas Park Thursday evening to grieve and pray following Tuesday’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School. Chaplains and pastors were there to aid those grieving in the community through prayer at the park next to the school. The shooting has deeply affected the...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
fox29.com
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
thedp.com
Former Veterans Affairs employee in West Phila. sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement
A Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling almost half a million dollars through fraudulent travel expenses. Bruce Minor, a former accounting clerk at the VAMC, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in May. Minor admitted to...
Attorneys square off to start retrial for Philly Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson
Did a Philadelphia nonprofit hire the wife of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson in service of a bribery scheme that saw Johnson accept nearly $67,000 for a pair of political favors?. Or was the part-time consulting contract between Universal Companies and Dawn Chavous completely above board?. Those were the competing narratives...
Former Philly US Rep. ‘Ozzie’ Myers sentenced to jail for election fraud
Former Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers was sent directly to jail from his sentencing hearing in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Myers admitted in June to paying two South Philadelphia election officials to add votes for candidates.
