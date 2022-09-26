ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Halloween fun at the Clay Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spooky science and autumnal art abounds every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of October at Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences!. Challenge yourself to find all of the creepy cryptid creatures lurking around the museum and then visit their Cryptid...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Current listing with Old Colony Company of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re buying a home or putting one on the market, Old Colony Company of Huntington can help. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to show his latest listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Senior care with Vendi Medical

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a woman and her dog critically injured Friday on the city’s West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, is the man wanted in connection with the incident that happened around noon in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia

Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Public Works Director off the job

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Works Director for the City of Huntington has been ‘relieved of his duties’, Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday. In a press release Thursday, city officials thanked former director Jim Insco for his service. Williams has appointed Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
KENOVA, WV
WSAZ

Dump truck overturns in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck. According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road. Blake Road has been closed to traffic. Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have...
NITRO, WV

