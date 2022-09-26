Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Halloween fun at the Clay Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spooky science and autumnal art abounds every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of October at Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences!. Challenge yourself to find all of the creepy cryptid creatures lurking around the museum and then visit their Cryptid...
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
WSAZ
Current listing with Old Colony Company of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re buying a home or putting one on the market, Old Colony Company of Huntington can help. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to show his latest listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
WSAZ
Huntington Area Regional Theatre tours schools with “Spookley the Square Pumpkin”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Halloween, Huntington Area Regional Theatre is teaching kids the power of friendship with a special pumpkin. Tamara Meadows and Ryland Davis stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming performances of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin.”
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
WSAZ
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
WSAZ
Senior care with Vendi Medical
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
WSAZ
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
WSAZ
Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a woman and her dog critically injured Friday on the city’s West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, is the man wanted in connection with the incident that happened around noon in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue.
Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia
Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
WSAZ
Huntington Public Works Director off the job
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Works Director for the City of Huntington has been ‘relieved of his duties’, Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday. In a press release Thursday, city officials thanked former director Jim Insco for his service. Williams has appointed Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston...
WSAZ
Charleston Victims Assistance Commission hopes to help heal and create change
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crime in Charleston has not gone unnoticed by old and new city residents. “There are all kinds of violence around here, people fighting and carrying on,” said Neil Lambka, who moved to Charleton’s West Side during the summer. “When I moved here, I had...
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with excavator arson located by deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of setting an excavator on fire is in the custody of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Ramella, 40, was found at a home in the 5100 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive Thursday around 12: 10 p.m., according to deputies.
Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
WSAZ
Dump truck overturns in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck. According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road. Blake Road has been closed to traffic. Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have...
