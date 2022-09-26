Read full article on original website
Guardians position Will Brennan in left field on Friday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will take over in left after Steven Kwan was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Owen Miller was rested. numberFire's models project Brennan to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 4
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5...
Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
William Contreras handing designated hitting duties in Atlanta's Friday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. Contreras will take over Atlanta's designated hitting spot after Robbie Grossman was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jacob deGrom our models project Contreras to score 8.6 FanDuel points.
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting seventh on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 8.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
Cardinals starting Lars Nootbaar in right field on Friday night
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar will man right field after Dylan Carlson was shifted to center and Ben DeLuzio was rested. numberFire's models project Nootbaar to score 13.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 6.9 FanDuel points...
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera batting fifth on Friday
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will operate as Detroit's designated hitter after Javier Baez was shifted to shortstop and Ryan Kreidler was benched. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 9.7 FanDuel points on Friday....
