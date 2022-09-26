ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Great Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Belgrade High School football team will have a game with Great Falls High School on September 30, 2022, 13:45:00.
GREAT FALLS, MT
explorebigsky.com

Homecoming in Big Sky

There’s a special feeling associated with high school homecoming in Montana: The start of a new school year, fall sports in action and rich, unsullied hometown spirit as the community rallies behind its local kids. Lone Peak High School will celebrate this year’s homecoming Oct. 3-8 with soccer, volleyball...
BIG SKY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Montana State hosts the first adaptive mountaineers to climb and descend Denali

Both right-leg amputees since childhood, Vasu Sojitra and Pete McAfee have become leaders in the world of access and inclusion for people living with disabilities. In 2021, weeks before setting off to make history as the first adaptive athletes to climb and ski from North America’s highest point, right-leg amputees Pete McAfee and Vasu Sojitra first met and prepared by attempting to climb Mt. Rainer.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?

Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
BOZEMAN, MT
Seal
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky housing: Challenge to fill “the missing middle”

Big Sky’s leadership gap is tied to its housing gap, which the RiverView development aims to bridge. Community powers are collaborating to create a feasible path from entry-level employment to middle management, to property ownership and community leadership. These are the factors of building a life and supporting a family in Big Sky.
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today

Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
BOZEMAN, MT

