Current listing with Old Colony Company of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re buying a home or putting one on the market, Old Colony Company of Huntington can help. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to show his latest listings. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
Halloween fun at the Clay Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spooky science and autumnal art abounds every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of October at Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences!. Challenge yourself to find all of the creepy cryptid creatures lurking around the museum and then visit their Cryptid...
Funeral services set for Charleston restaurant owner Big Joe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The life of a popular downtown Charleston restaurant owner will be honored during funeral services set for Friday. Joe Guilfoile, known as “Big Joe,” and owner of Big Joe’s on Capitol Street, died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 56. A viewing...
Huntington Area Regional Theatre tours schools with “Spookley the Square Pumpkin”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Halloween, Huntington Area Regional Theatre is teaching kids the power of friendship with a special pumpkin. Tamara Meadows and Ryland Davis stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming performances of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin.”
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail.
Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a woman and her dog critically injured Friday on the city’s West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, is the man wanted in connection with the incident that happened around noon in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue.
Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia
Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
Vigil Wednesday for West Virginia 12-year-old who died in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday. Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet. His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching. Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She […]
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Buffalo High School
(WSAZ) - WSAZ spent the morning warming up the Friday Nigh Lights at Buffalo High School. Buffalo hosts Man High School for the Friday, Sept. 30 match up.
State gives Marshall final $13.8M for new baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is one step closer to getting its new baseball stadium. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a monetary award from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to Marshall University for $13.8 million dollars to go toward the construction of the new stadium. Officials say this […]
Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
