Texas Tech police looking for fan who pushed Longhorns player in back in melee after game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As with any big win, Texas Tech fans rushed the field after the Red Raiders rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat the Longhorns 37-34 in overtime Saturday.

One fan got a little too hyped, however, and was recorded pushing Longhorns senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufu in the back , nearly knocking him over. The Texas Tech athletic department tweeted a screenshot from the video of the fan , saying the campus police department was looking for the fan and that “this behavior is unacceptable.”

Fans rushing the field after an exciting win is common in sports, but it also poses inherent safety risks to the players and coaches still on the field when the mass gets between the lines. It’s safe to say that incidents like this likely happen often during field rushes, this one just happened to be caught on camera.

When asked if there was a protocol to get players and coaching staff off the field in a timely manner in these situations, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said during Monday’s press conference, “we just try to usher them off the field the best we can.”

“These are dangerous situations when fans come on the field, but I don’t blame them for rushing the field,” Sarkisian said. “That’s part of getting a victory like they got, but if we can find a better way for the safety of everyone involved, I think that’s a good thing.”

Sarkisian praised Oghoufu for handling the situation how he did.

“I thought he showed great poise and composure,” Sarkisian said. “That could have turned into an ugly situation, but I thought he handled himself well.”

Sarkisian said he hasn’t reached out to Texas Tech about the incident.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark issued a $50,000 fine and a public reprimand to Texas Tech on Monday afternoon for the field storming, saying, “we have a duty to provide a safe game environment.”

“The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff,” his statement said.

Last season, Baylor was fined $25,000 and given a public reprimand after fans rushed the field at McLane Stadium three seconds before the end of the Bears 27-14 win over Oklahoma. Fans thought the game had ended, but Baylor coach Dave Aranda called a timeout so his team could kick a field goal. Staff had to clear the field before the kick could happen, and after the kick when the clock expired, fans again spilled out onto the field in celebration.

Former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the fine was “the reprimand and fine was in accordance with the conference’s sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies,” and that “league has to ensure a safe game environment and a secure exit from the field for players, staff and support personnel.”

“A Member Institution must safely escort the visiting team, coaches, officials and other personnel off the playing surface, particularly in the event of a post-game celebration,” the handbook says.

The Southeastern Conference, where the Longhorns will compete by 2025, has an entry in the commissioner’s regulations about keeping fans off the playing surface for all sports before, during and after competitions.

“In all sports, institutions shall limit access to the competition area to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel, and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times,” the regulations say. “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

The regulations continue and say the commissioner may fine schools who let fans on the playing surface $50,000 for the first offense, $100,000 for the second offense and $250,000 for the third offense. It also allows the commissioner to impose other penalties “as he or she deems appropriate.”

Texas A&M was fined $100,000 after the Aggies took out No. 1 Alabama in 2021 in a game for the ages in College Station. Athletic Director Ross Bjork didn’t seem worried about the school losing a little cash afterward .

Sarkisian said that postgame handshakes are very important and he wanted to make sure he made it to Red Raiders head coach Joey Maguire to congratulate him after the game in the midst of bedlam on the Jones AT&T Stadium turf.

“Ultimately, we want to have great sportsmanship, and I wanted to make a point to go shake Coach Maguire’s hand,” he said. “I’m a little more fortunate because I’m surrounded by police officers. Our players don’t all have officers around them. Our strength staff tries to get them off the field, but there’s a level of sportsmanship where you go shake the man’s hand after you compete against them.”

