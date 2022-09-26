Read full article on original website
Related
kitsapdailynews.com
Truck driver dead after collision with SK school bus
Police are investigating a car crash in South Kitsap involving a school bus that left one man dead and another injured Sept. 29. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Sidney Road SW and...
Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van
Police were called after somebody reported they thought the woman was pointing the gun, later found to be a replica BB gun, at them.
Man shot by trooper during standoff on SR 9 near Clearview still recovering in hospital
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was shot and injured by a Washington State Patrol trooper during a standoff on state Route 9 near 180th Street Southeast near Clearview in Snohomish County last week is still in the hospital recovering, according to the Valley Independent Investigative Team. A...
Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
State Patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
q13fox.com
4 businesses caught in crossfire of shooting in Everett
Business owners say they are fed up with an apparent rise in violent crime, and a recent shooting sent bullets through four different businesses. Luckily, no one was injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight
A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
22-Year-Old Arrested After A Car Collision In North Seattle (Seattle, WA)
On Monday afternoon, a warrant suspect caused a collision in North Seattle that injured an officer. An arrest attempt was made in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North by members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force at about 4:30 p.m. As...
Man killed in Seattle after stealing package from UPS truck; hit and killed by passing truck
A person was hit and killed by a car in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue South. The victim died at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
Man accused of raping, sharing drugs with 15-year-old special education student turns himself in
COVINGTON, Wash. — A 58-year-old Covington man charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student has turned himself in after a $500,000 nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest. Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who suffered a traumatic...
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
Here’s why a Bellingham man said he allegedly robbed a bank and where the missing $100 went
Before allegedly robbing the bank last weekend, the man reportedly walked into the jail and asked to speak to law enforcement.
Normandy Park Blog
Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning
Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
whatcom-news.com
Witness could not be located, charges dropped in parking lot stabbing case
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The suspect in a parking lot stabbing incident in March saw a charge of 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon dropped after at least 1 witness could not be located according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Marcus David Kaptinski, age 29, was booked into...
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 3