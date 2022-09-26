ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 3

Related
kitsapdailynews.com

Truck driver dead after collision with SK school bus

Police are investigating a car crash in South Kitsap involving a school bus that left one man dead and another injured Sept. 29. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Sidney Road SW and...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
City
Home, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police search for suspects after an alleged gun battle outside of El Taco Boom

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for multiple suspects after an apparent gun battle broke out in a restaurant parking lot Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), deputies were on call near the corner of Pacific Highway and Center Road when they heard gunshots just after 10:00 p.m. Officers saw a group of men run away from the El Taco Boom restaurant, so they went to investigate.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

State Patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes

SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Violent Crime#Ford Escape
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight

A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell

A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
BOTHELL, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy