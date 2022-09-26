Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
CoinDesk
Market Maker Flowdesk to Join With Jump-Backed Pyth Network to Improve Access to Blockchain Data
Flowdesk, the market-maker that also builds trading infrastructure, will be teaming up with the Jump-backed Pyth network to provide investors with real-time institutional market data about crypto trading pairs, Flowdesk said. The company hopes the partnership will help “DeFi users and developers access and build upon reliable institutional-quality market data,”...
CoinDesk
Native USDC on Cosmos to Fill Vacuum Left by Terra’s UST Stablecoin
The collapse of Terra in May left a vacuum in the Cosmos ecosystem, where Terra’s UST stablecoin – which was algorithmically pegged to the U.S. dollar – was used heavily across Cosmos’ interconnected family of blockchains. Now, with the help of the stablecoin issuer Circle, Cosmos is replacing code with collateral.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Strong Over $19K; Why Is the Dollar Dominating?
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major altcoins surge. Insights: The dollar's recent strength in the face of the U.S.'s steep inflation seems illogical, but is it? (CoinDesk columnist David Z. Morris) Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up...
CoinDesk
On Starting a Crypto Career in the Dead of Winter
This week at CoinDesk we’ve been highlighting the growing number of university programs that focus on blockchains and cryptocurrency. College isn’t necessarily a requirement for a solid career in the field, but for most people it’s the surest first step. This piece is part of CoinDesk's Education...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
CoinDesk
iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings
In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
CoinDesk
Is Bitcoin an Inflation Hedge? Investors Are Still Unsure
Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $19,000 level Wednesday intraday as industry watchers pondered anew whether the largest cryptocurrency would become a go-to asset in times of high inflation. BTC was recently up about 3% over the past 24 hours and roughly 6% over the past seven days, according to Messari data.
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Pantera Capital Looks to Raise $1.25B for Second Blockchain Fund: Report
Crypto venture-capital investment firm Pantera Capital is looking to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain fund, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Pantera founder Dan Morehead said at a conference in Singapore that the fund will invest in digital tokens and equity, including shares in company Pantera already owns that have dropped in value.
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SilverSun Technologies
Rhodium Enterprises has agreed to merge with publicly traded tech firm SilverSun Technologies (SSNT), which will bring the mining company to U.S. public markets. It's no secret that miners have been struggling in recent markets thanks to the big plunge in bitcoin (BTC) prices. The bear market has also nearly closed the door on capital markets. Last week, Compute North, one of the largest mining hosting firms, filed for bankruptcy. Rhodium in January announced plans for an initial public offering in the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion valuation range, but postponed those intentions just one week later.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K
Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA
AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
CoinDesk
As Bank of England Intervenes, Druckenmiller Sees Crypto Renaissance
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. The Bank of England made huge news today when it intervened in the U.K. bond markets to prop up pension funds in the country that were in serious trouble due to recent volatility. On this episode, NLW explores how the markets reacted, and whether market breakages will force the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand in a similar way. In comments, famed hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller also explained why a crisis of faith in central banks could lead to a renaissance for cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
SWIFT Partners With Crypto Data Provider Chainlink on Cross-Chain Protocol in TradFi Play
SWIFT, the interbank messaging system that allows for cross-border payments, is working with Chainlink, a provider of price feeds and other data to blockchains, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof-of-concept. CCIP will enable SWIFT messages to instruct on-chain token transfers, helping the interbank network to be...
CoinDesk
Industry Offers Cautious Welcome to EU’s Landmark Crypto Law MiCA
The European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) could prove transformative, CoinDesk has been told, even if some in the industry wonder whether it will meet its goals of offering a single, clear rulebook for the 27-nation bloc. MiCA would require crypto companies to register with the authorities,...
CoinDesk
Surging Bitcoin-Sterling Trading Volume Points to Hedging Demand for Crypto, or Does It?
The bitcoin-British pound (BTC/GBP) pair listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitstamp and Bitfinex, is more active than ever. Analysts, however, are divided on whether the surge stems from investors switching to the largest cryptocurrency by market value to protect against the sterling slide or from traders looking to profit from the volatility.
CoinDesk
Financial Disruption - Is the Financial Revolution Happening?
Thirteen years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis block that kicked off the start of the Bitcoin network. Encoded into the block was a message from Satoshi: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” a message in reference to a headline from the same day. More specifically, the message reflected the environment Bitcoin was born into, and Satoshi’s rationale for creating a new financial system.
