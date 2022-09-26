The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled at Las Vegas Storytelling Garden
A sculpture created by survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting was unveiled at the Las Vegas Storytelling Garden as the city marks five years since the 1 October massacre.
pvtimes.com
THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley
They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
nevadacurrent.com
Animal Foundation CEO pleads for community’s help to ease overcrowding
One day after its admissions staff quit, Animal Foundation Las Vegas CEO Hilarie Grey held a news conference issuing an urgent plea for foster homes to alleviate crowding. Those interested should visit the shelter in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In an email Sunday to TAF, eight...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Fox5 KVVU
The frame goes up and the tears begin..
A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Kiel Ranch’s comeback: A North Las Vegas park worth a visit
An important Las Vegas landmark is turning into a park that's worth the trip, thanks to an infusion of funds for public lands projects.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas animal shelter issues urgent plea for fosters after employee walkout, staffing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation on Monday sent out an urgent plea for people to foster animals amid a staffing shortage. It comes after several employees suddenly resigned and walked out of their jobs on Sunday, alleging poor working conditions. According to a statement from the Animal...
Fox5 KVVU
You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
cwlasvegas.com
Sweet and playful Joe Star available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Star from the Nevada SPCA joined us in studio on Monday!. He's a shy but sweet and playful 5-year-old dog who is looking for a forever home. Lori Heeren with Nevada SPCA joined us to share more about Joe!
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.5
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake gave residents in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley a bit of a jolt on Thursday night.
1 October victim's family honors legacy by giving back to community
Five years after his tragic death, the Quinton Robbins Play It Forward Foundation has donated nearly $100,000 to youth sports.
UMC doctors remember 1 October and its impact on the medical community
UMC doctors who worked the night of 1 October remember the traumatic event and have educated others on how to prepare for a situation like this.
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
Lake Las Vegas Classic: A weekend of golf and food for a good cause
Enter the Lake Las Vegas Classic at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson and enjoy a weekend of golf and food — all for a good cause.
Pizza boxes feature flyers of shelter dogs
Stallone's Italian Eatery has teamed up with Pawtastic Friends in an effort to get more dogs into forever homes. On every box of pizza, there is a flyer with a shelter dog's photo and information.
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
KTNV 13 Action News
