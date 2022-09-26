Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Press Bar in St. Cloud owner sentenced to federal prison for arson
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for burning down the establishment in February 2020. Andrew Welsh pleaded guilty in May to one count of arson for intentionally setting fire to the...
bulletin-news.com
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million
fox9.com
Death of Minneapolis woman ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say the death of a woman whose body was found this week in the city has been ruled a homicide. The victim, identified Thursday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 37-year-old LaTiffany Lessley, was found dead inside a home on North Thomas Avenue near North 8th Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
fox9.com
Family calls for review of case for man sentenced to life in 2006 Minneapolis murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family is on a crusade to free their loved one from a life sentence in the Minnesota prison system. Deaunteze Bobo was convicted on aiding and abetting first-degree murder charges 15 years ago, but they insist he didn’t do it. Family, loved ones,...
St Cloud Superman Arrested On Two Charges
St Cloud's, one and only, St Cloud Superman aka John Fillah was arrested Thursday, September 15th by St Cloud Police for disorderly conduct and blocking an intersection. According to St Cloud Crime Watchers, Fillah was driving through St Cloud State's campus in his politically decorated vehicle yelling slurs and honking his clown horn at students, campus staff and St Cloud State University security officers..
KNOX News Radio
Woman accused of stealing $1M from MN employer
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer
fox9.com
108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
Woman Charged with Embezzling from Minneapolis-Based Company
mprnews.org
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Charges: California woman embezzled more than $1M from Minnesota employer
kfgo.com
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times
Police are investigating a 37-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in a North Minneapolis home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, LaTiffany Altanette Lessley, was found in a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her death...
fox9.com
Armed carjacking suspect sought by Blaine Police
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blaine Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot at a man while he tried to protect his daughter during an armed carjacking at Cub Foods. The incident happened on Sept. 24, with police saying officers responded to an armed carjacking...
