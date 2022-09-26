ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

bulletin-news.com

fox9.com

Death of Minneapolis woman ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say the death of a woman whose body was found this week in the city has been ruled a homicide. The victim, identified Thursday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 37-year-old LaTiffany Lessley, was found dead inside a home on North Thomas Avenue near North 8th Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
COON RAPIDS, MN
St Cloud Superman Arrested On Two Charges

St Cloud's, one and only, St Cloud Superman aka John Fillah was arrested Thursday, September 15th by St Cloud Police for disorderly conduct and blocking an intersection. According to St Cloud Crime Watchers, Fillah was driving through St Cloud State's campus in his politically decorated vehicle yelling slurs and honking his clown horn at students, campus staff and St Cloud State University security officers..
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FRESNO, CA
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Public Safety
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified

Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. "I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this," Walz said. "I hope folks feel that that's that's important. I'm certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn't say so."
Armed carjacking suspect sought by Blaine Police

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blaine Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot at a man while he tried to protect his daughter during an armed carjacking at Cub Foods. The incident happened on Sept. 24, with police saying officers responded to an armed carjacking...
BLAINE, MN

