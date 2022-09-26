Read full article on original website
Outdoor Dining Comes To 71st Street Right As Fall Hits — But Curbside Patios Will Return And Expand Next Year, Officials Say
SOUTH SHORE — Colorful patios have opened in front of restaurants along 71st Street in South Shore, and business leaders said they hope weather will allow the patios to stay open for a while after delays in their rollout. Wooden curbside plazas with seating, painted by local artist Damon...
What Would You Want Built Around Major Taylor Trail? Saturday Meeting Will Cover Development Plans
WEST PULLMAN — Neighbors of the Major Taylor Trail are invited to a community meeting this weekend to discuss what could be developed near it. The meeting, hosted by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St. Registration is requested in advance online.
This Week In Photos: Vibrant Murals, Free Bouquets And Business Openings In Chicago
CHICAGO — Chicago creeped into fall with chilly weather this week. But the city remains bustling and vibrant: Officials broke ground on a major development in Englewood while neighbors opened businesses, a Lincoln Park neighbor gave away bouquets to bring joy to others and residents decorated their homes for Halloween.
Peek Inside The Meadowlark, A Cozy Cocktail Bar Opening Monday In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A speakeasy-style bar from the owners of popular spots Lardon and Union is opening Monday, bringing more craft cocktails to Logan Square. The Meadowlark, 2812 W. Palmer St., will serve cocktails crafted by beverage director Abe Vucekovich, an alumnus of Wicker Park stalwart The Violet Hour, in an “intimate, dimly-lit” setting, owners Steve Lewis and Chris Thompson said in a news release.
Englewood Connect, A $14 Million Culinary Hub And Community ‘Living Room,’ Breaks Ground At Century-Old Firehouse
ENGLEWOOD — Community leaders and local officials gathered Tuesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking at a multimillion-dollar project promising to transform a long-vacant landmark into a culinary hub. Englewood Connect, a $14 million eco-friendly food hub and year-round community “living room,” will replace the vacant, 93-year-old Engine Co. 84 firehouse...
Chicago Tool Library Finds A New Home On The West Side, Plans To Open There In Early 2023
BRIDGEPORT — The Chicago Tool Library will have a new home in the city next year. The nonprofit at 1048 W. 37th St. in Bridgeport has been searching for a bigger space for months since its tool collection has grown rapidly and the organizers, said co-founder Tessa Vierk. Operations will completely move early next year to a warehouse at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. in East Garfield Park, Vierk said.
Closing Catalpa Avenue To Create A Permanent Andersonville Public Plaza Has The Support Of Neighbors And City Officials
ANDERSONVILLE — The closure of Catalpa Avenue for the creation of a public plaza has earned the support of a majority of neighbors surveyed on the issue as well as key city officials, local aldermen said. City transportation officials are moving forward with plans for a pedestrian zone at...
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development
GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
Pullman And Roseland Community Bike Ride Mixing History And Halloween Fun This Weekend
PULLMAN — Community leaders are re-launching a fall community bike ride through Pullman and Roseland. Saturday’s Pullman/Roseland Neighborhood History Ride will see participants take a group bike ride to stops at significant locations on the Far South Side, where there will be narrated history lessons. Participants will gather...
16 Places To Go Apple-Picking In The Chicago Area
CHICAGO — While there may not be apple orchards in the city, there are still opportunities for Chicagoans to go apple-picking in the suburbs. Here’s a Chicagoan’s guide to apple-picking opportunities within 80 miles of the city:. Heinz Orchard. 1050 Crest Road in Green Oaks, Illinois (38...
Block Club Chicago Awarded $1.6 Million Grant From McCormick Foundation To Launch Investigative Team
CHICAGO — The McCormick Foundation announced this week it’s awarded Block Club Chicago a three-year, $1.6 million grant to build an investigative team. The funding is part of a $7.5 million investment the McCormick Foundation announced to strengthen and scale impactful reporting in Chicago and Illinois. Other benefitting organizations include Capitol News Illinois, Injustice Watch and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.
Do Chicago Bagels Stink? NYC Transplant Looks To Solve ‘Bagel Problem’ By Selling Them Out Of His Apartment
WICKER PARK — Jonathan Sessa thinks Chicago has a bagel problem. The Jewish comedian, who is originally from New York, makes bagels in his Wicker Park apartment and sells them on Instagram, a hustle he started early in the pandemic. The bagels have grown in popularity, with hundreds of people following updates from “Bagel Boy.”
Plan To Bring Amazon Fresh To Lincoln Square’s Fifth Third Bank Building Dead, Alderman Says
LINCOLN SQUARE — A controversial plan to bring an Amazon Fresh grocery store to a prime Lincoln Square intersection is dead after a deal between the developer and property owner fell through, according to Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). Vasquez first notified neighbors in early 2021 about developer Hubbard Street...
Humboldt Park Affordable Housing Project Scores $7 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — A developer is one step closer to bringing an all-affordable housing project to the heart of Humboldt Park after receiving a boost in city funding. Developer Hispanic Housing Corp. has been awarded $7 million in multi-family housing loans and grants to build a nine-story, 64-unit affordable housing project at California Avenue and Division Street.
City Officials Want To Get September ‘Supercell’ Storm Declared A Disaster To Qualify For Federal Aid
ALBANY PARK — City officials are trying to tap federal funding to help Chicagoans who experienced flood damage during this month’s “supercell” storm that drenched the North and Northwest sides. Representatives from the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications shared the update during a Thursday...
City Employees In Chicago Will Get 12 Weeks Of Fully Paid Parental Leave In 2023
CHICAGO — The city will expand paid parental leave for its employees to 12 weeks, the Mayor’s Office announced Friday. The new policy takes effect Jan. 1 and applies to both birthing and non-birthing parents, according to a news release. The city previously gave birthing parents up to...
Beer And A Shop: New Consignment Lounge Bar Along Logan Square-Avondale Border Doubles As Vintage Store
AVONDALE — For the past few years, neighbors have stopped to get a peek of a Diversey Avenue storefront that’s been under construction, curious about what’s to come. The mystery ended this month when the store’s shutters came up, revealing an intricately designed neighborhood bar packed with vintage trinkets and oddities, from old VHS tapes and postcards to mid-century modern glassware and dinosaur figurines.
CPS Approves Land Deal For Near South Side High School — But State Rep Vows To Kill Key Funding
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A controversial land deal for a new $120 million Near South Side high school was narrowly approved by the Chicago Board of Education despite a key lawmaker’s vow to yank the state funds she helped secure for the project. School board members voted 4-3...
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
