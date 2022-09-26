ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Block Club Chicago

Peek Inside The Meadowlark, A Cozy Cocktail Bar Opening Monday In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — A speakeasy-style bar from the owners of popular spots Lardon and Union is opening Monday, bringing more craft cocktails to Logan Square. The Meadowlark, 2812 W. Palmer St., will serve cocktails crafted by beverage director Abe Vucekovich, an alumnus of Wicker Park stalwart The Violet Hour, in an “intimate, dimly-lit” setting, owners Steve Lewis and Chris Thompson said in a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lasalle, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Block Club Chicago

Englewood Connect, A $14 Million Culinary Hub And Community ‘Living Room,’ Breaks Ground At Century-Old Firehouse

ENGLEWOOD — Community leaders and local officials gathered Tuesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking at a multimillion-dollar project promising to transform a long-vacant landmark into a culinary hub. Englewood Connect, a $14 million eco-friendly food hub and year-round community “living room,” will replace the vacant, 93-year-old Engine Co. 84 firehouse...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicago Tool Library Finds A New Home On The West Side, Plans To Open There In Early 2023

BRIDGEPORT — The Chicago Tool Library will have a new home in the city next year. The nonprofit at 1048 W. 37th St. in Bridgeport has been searching for a bigger space for months since its tool collection has grown rapidly and the organizers, said co-founder Tessa Vierk. Operations will completely move early next year to a warehouse at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. in East Garfield Park, Vierk said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Reilly
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Block Club Chicago

Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development

GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

16 Places To Go Apple-Picking In The Chicago Area

CHICAGO — While there may not be apple orchards in the city, there are still opportunities for Chicagoans to go apple-picking in the suburbs. Here’s a Chicagoan’s guide to apple-picking opportunities within 80 miles of the city:. Heinz Orchard. 1050 Crest Road in Green Oaks, Illinois (38...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago Awarded $1.6 Million Grant From McCormick Foundation To Launch Investigative Team

CHICAGO — The McCormick Foundation announced this week it’s awarded Block Club Chicago a three-year, $1.6 million grant to build an investigative team. The funding is part of a $7.5 million investment the McCormick Foundation announced to strengthen and scale impactful reporting in Chicago and Illinois. Other benefitting organizations include Capitol News Illinois, Injustice Watch and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasalle Street#Tif#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Chicagoans#Wacker Drive#Block Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Google
Block Club Chicago

Beer And A Shop: New Consignment Lounge Bar Along Logan Square-Avondale Border Doubles As Vintage Store

AVONDALE — For the past few years, neighbors have stopped to get a peek of a Diversey Avenue storefront that’s been under construction, curious about what’s to come. The mystery ended this month when the store’s shutters came up, revealing an intricately designed neighborhood bar packed with vintage trinkets and oddities, from old VHS tapes and postcards to mid-century modern glassware and dinosaur figurines.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy