BRIDGEPORT — The Chicago Tool Library will have a new home in the city next year. The nonprofit at 1048 W. 37th St. in Bridgeport has been searching for a bigger space for months since its tool collection has grown rapidly and the organizers, said co-founder Tessa Vierk. Operations will completely move early next year to a warehouse at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. in East Garfield Park, Vierk said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO