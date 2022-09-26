Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters has passed away. Masters, real name Dan Henry, was killed in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters served as a ring announcer, host, interviewer, and commentator for a variety of promotions over the years including WOW, PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Dan's...
Ricky Morton: Rock N Roll Express' Last Match Will Be In NWA, I've Talked To Billy Corgan About It
Ricky Morton gives an update on the Rock N Roll Express retirement tour. In January, Ricky Morton announced the Rock N Roll Express farewell tour that would begin on January 22. No dates were given for the tour and it wasn't said when the tour would officially end, but at the conclusion of it, Ricky and Robert Gibson would retire from tag team wrestling.
Mick Foley: I Was The Bret Hart Of Transitional Champions In WWE
When it comes to transitional champions in the world of WWE, Mick Foley is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer known for giving his all every time he stepped into the ring. Whether it was inside Hell in a Cell in Pittsburgh at the 1998 King of the Ring event or a Tri-State Wrestling Alliance event in a small northeast venue in 1991, Mick Foley believed in giving every paying customer what they deserved. Eventually, his hard work and commitment to the craft made him one of WWE’s top performers during the Attitude Era.
WWE SmackDown Results: Bayley vs. Shotzi, Hit Row, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa & Ricochet Compete.
WWE SmackDown (9/30/2022) Live Coverage.
Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) Getting Funko POP, Tony Khan Talks Promos, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 30, 2022. - Koska Reeves, who is played by Sasha Banks, is getting a Funko POP! soon:. - Tony Khan has commented on the amount of promos and video packages on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite:. - Check out Colt Cabana's new...
AEW Tag Triple Threat, Sikoa & Honorary Uce in Action | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/30/22 Review
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss this week's episodes of AEW Rampage and Smackdown, including:. -AEW Tag Triple Threat: The Acclaimed vs. Butcher & Blade vs. Private Party. -Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter. -Rush vs. John Silver. -Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row. -Shotzi vs. Bayley. -Madcap Moss and Richochet vs....
Johnny Gargano Names AJ Styles And Seth Rollins As Two Of His Dream Matches
Johnny Gargano names AJ Styles and Seth Rollins as two of his dream matches. Gargano previously competed on NXT for several years, and he performed in some memorable matches against names like Adam Cole and Malakai Black. Gargano left the company at the end of 2021 but later returned the following August. Now that he's a member of the WWE Raw roster, there are plenty of superstars he can take on in fresh matchups.
Report: A&E Producing An Episode Of ‘Biography’ On Randy Orton
Randy Orton's career to be chronicled by A&E. WWE has been partnered with A&E for over a year. The partnership has produced content based around the history of WWE and the wrestling landscape as a whole. In the past, WWE has produced two seasons of A&E Biography, shining a spotlight on the careers of names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Edge, The Bella Twins, and more.
Ludwig Kaiser Comments On Rumors That Vince McMahon 'Lost Interest In Imperium'
Ludwig Kaiser sets the record straight. GUNTHER made an immediate impact when he joined the main roster following WWE WrestleMania, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. Flanked by Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER was entrenched as a regular on WWE SmackDown. Before he stepped down as...
Apollo Crews Has A Vision, Gacy Beats Grimes, Andre Chase Rants | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 27. - Apollo Crews discussed his feud with Grayson Waller. He noted that his presence alone cost Waller his match last week. He teased that he had a dark vision regarding Waller's future and stated that he's not done with him yet. Later in the show, Waller was freaked out over Crews' message. He vowed to hire more security to protect himself from Crews.
Bayley Would Like To Compete In WarGames As She's Never Done It Before
WWE is changing the format of Survivor Series in 2022 with two WarGames bouts taking place as part of the event. WarGames has been a staple of NXT under Triple H, but this marks the first time the match will be used on the main roster. A men's and women's WarGames match will take place at the event and will be more storyline driven and not based on brand supremacy.
Goldberg: Appearing on WWE TV With My Son Was A Dream Come True, It Meant Everything To Me
Goldberg says appearing on WWE TV with his son was a dream come true. The former Universal Champion has interracted with his son, Gage, multiple times on WWE programming since he returned to the company in 2016. Gage was memorably part of Goldberg's feud with Bobby Lashley in 2021; in one highlight, the reigning WWE Champion put him in the Hurt Lock.
Melina: Everyone Who Held The Divas Title Tried Their Best, I Don't Look Down On My Time In That Era
Melina says the WWE Divas Era gets a bad rap, but the women at the forefront tried their best. Years before the Women's Evolution, Melina, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool and others were working hard to change the game around the time when women's wrestling still featured Bra and Panties Matches and questionable storylines. Melina was one of the prominent names in the Divas Era. She held the WWE Divas Championship twice, and she is also a former three-time Women's Champion.
Saraya On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo: I Loved My Time In WWE, I'm Happy In AEW Now
Saraya says she appreciated her time in WWE, but she's happy in AEW now. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, and in one memorable line, she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Since then, many fans and critics have interpreted this message as a shot at WWE.
Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now
Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
Saraya Comments On AEW Debut Promo, Admits To Being 'A Little Rusty'
Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, helping Toni Storm and Athena as they were being attacked by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo, saying she is the revolution and would bring change to the AEW women's division. She then brought out members of the women's division, got into a back and forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and turned Storm vs. Deeb into a lumberjack match.
Shawn Michaels: NXT Will Continue To Reach Out To Independent Talent And Talent In Japan
In 2021, NXT shifted its focus from independent talent to more talent coming out of college. Recent tryouts have been tailored to finding college or recently graduated athletes to join the WWE Performance Center. The change in focus coincided with Triple H stepping away from the NXT brand following a...
Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Rhea Ripley Loves Getting Fans 'Worked Up' Over Her Dynamic With Dominik Mysterio And Being A Menace
Rhea Ripley loves getting fans riled up, especially as a result of her pairing with Dominik Mysterio. For weeks, Ripley and The Judgment Day targeted Rey Mysterio's son, and "The Nightmare" dominated Dominik on a regular basis. She eventually convinced him to turn on his father and join the group. Since then, Ripley has referred to herself as Dominik's papi, and she recently stated that he can call her that, or his mami, as long as he knows she's one of them.
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
