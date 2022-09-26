ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction

Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tuck sweatin': Mel Tucker faces his first Michigan State mini-crisis

Kickoff temperature in East Lansing was a glorious 61 degrees on Saturday. You couldn’t ask for a more welcoming embrace for the first football game following the autumnal equinox. Yet Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looked as if he was coaching a game somewhere near the equator. It did...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Westland, MI
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Iowa Football prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan Football won their fourth straight game at home in NCAAF Week 4 against Maryland 34-27. The game marked the first true test...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6

Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
CALEDONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Cb#Spartans#River Rouge High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy