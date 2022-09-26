Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Maryland and a final score prediction
Back-to-back wins by double digits followed by consecutive losses by lopsided margins. Michigan State is four games into the season and the results have been very uneven. The Spartans, who are coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota last week, are preparing for their second road trip of the season and looking to break out of a funk. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will play at Maryland (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1) looking to avoid falling under .500.
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Iowa spread pick and best bets for Saturday’s game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football is 4-0 to start the season after a 34-27 Week 4 win against the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland put up a good...
saturdaytradition.com
Tuck sweatin': Mel Tucker faces his first Michigan State mini-crisis
Kickoff temperature in East Lansing was a glorious 61 degrees on Saturday. You couldn’t ask for a more welcoming embrace for the first football game following the autumnal equinox. Yet Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looked as if he was coaching a game somewhere near the equator. It did...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season
While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Iowa Football prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan Football won their fourth straight game at home in NCAAF Week 4 against Maryland 34-27. The game marked the first true test...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
Lansing-area high school cancels remainder of varsity football season over lack of players
Dismal numbers among Okemos High School’s roster has destroyed the remaining varsity football season after officials made the call to cancel its last four games.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MLive.com
Manchester has voters’ choice for Jackson area’s top helmet
JACKSON -- We asked you who had the best football helmet in the Jackson area and you answered. Out of more than 3,000 votes cast, the helmet of choice was Manchester’s, voters appreciating the maroon and gold with the ‘M’ standing tall on the sides.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
Comments / 0