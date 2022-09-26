ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Gentry County Route B Reopens After Bridge Replacement Project

A Gentry County bridge has reopened after having a bridge replacement project. The Grantham Creek Bridge, located in northwest Gentry County on Route B, north of Route O, is open once again after a bridge replacement project that had closed the road all summer. Crews closed Route B to all...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Portion of Grundy County Under Precautionary Boil Advisory

A precautionary boil advisory is inbound for a portion of Grundy County. Reports say Grundy County Public Water Supply is completing work on a new water main line, and some customers may experience little to no water pressure. Customers from west of the Thompson River to Southwest 80th Avenue, Highway...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Cameron, MO
Cameron, MO
Government
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information

September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Person
Cameron
CJ Coombs

Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator

James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Grand jury issues three indictments

Harrison County, MO: The Harrison County Grand Jury returned true bill indictments in three felony cases in Harrison County Circuit Court. Heather N. Young, Eagleville, was indicted for abuse or neglect of her child resulting in death. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
#Cameron City Hall Lobby
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
NEW HAMPTON, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

