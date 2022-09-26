Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Route B Reopens After Bridge Replacement Project
A Gentry County bridge has reopened after having a bridge replacement project. The Grantham Creek Bridge, located in northwest Gentry County on Route B, north of Route O, is open once again after a bridge replacement project that had closed the road all summer. Crews closed Route B to all...
northwestmoinfo.com
Portion of Grundy County Under Precautionary Boil Advisory
A precautionary boil advisory is inbound for a portion of Grundy County. Reports say Grundy County Public Water Supply is completing work on a new water main line, and some customers may experience little to no water pressure. Customers from west of the Thompson River to Southwest 80th Avenue, Highway...
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
lakeexpo.com
KC Sportshow Cancelled; Lake Of The Ozarks Dealers Gearing Up For Overland Park Boat Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Man found dead under Independence bridge; police investigating
Independence police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge near Truman Road and Franklin Drive.
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator
James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
Baba's Pantry in Kansas City named top 10 best new restaurant in America
If you walk into Baba’s Pantry on 63rd Street in Kansas City, chances are you will find a line after Bon Appetit named one of the top ten best new restaurants in America this year.
bethanyclipper.com
Grand jury issues three indictments
Harrison County, MO: The Harrison County Grand Jury returned true bill indictments in three felony cases in Harrison County Circuit Court. Heather N. Young, Eagleville, was indicted for abuse or neglect of her child resulting in death. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
KCTV 5
2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
No students hurt in Independence School District school bus crash
No students were hurt in a crash involving an Independence School District bus Friday afternoon.
Excelsior Springs man identified as murder suspect involved in shootout with Topeka police
A murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka, Kansas that lead to a shootout with police has been identified as someone from the Kansas City area.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
