wbrz.com
Man found shot to death in Donaldsonville neighborhood Friday morning
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported homicide that happened early Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were called at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville on a reported shooting. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside of a vehicle.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating reported shooting in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was shot and wounded in an Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was unknown. No other details...
One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
Major accident on Hwy 190 near Lawtell involving school bus and tow truck
Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.
wbrz.com
Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body. Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. Details on the person’s identity or a cause of death have not been released. This is a developing...
WAFB.com
Coroner identifies suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information. Father of slain LSU student urges community to 'Live Like Allie' at candelight vigil. Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in City of Central can expect. The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as...
brproud.com
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
brproud.com
24,000 cars expected to cross proposed Mississippi River Bridge daily
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, September 26 consultants shared insight into the capital region’s traffic patterns and how the new proposed Mississippi River Bridge could impact it. A study of where the traffic comes from and where it goes after it crosses the bridge shows that...
Raw sewage a headache for tenants at Lafayette apartment complex
An apartment in Lafayette has been plagued with raw sewerage problems according to some of its tenants.
wbrz.com
Police chase in Denham Springs ends with crash; two injured, driver arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A police chase that ensued after a man failed to obey a traffic stop ended with a crash, the driver arrested, and two passengers taken to a hospital for injuries they received. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Denham Springs Police Department attempted to stop a...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
wbrz.com
Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment
BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
wbrz.com
WANTED: Police pursuing pickpocketing purse-snatcher at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE - Police are pursuing a purse-snatcher who struck at a casino on the water before fleeing on a bicycle. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted via Facebook that Louisiana State Police are searching for a man who boarded the Hollywood Casino vessel, took money from one victim's pocket and snatched the purse off of the arm of another victim.
wbrz.com
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday June mugging
BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here. He...
wbrz.com
Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.
Mississippi woman dies in accident after two-vehicle accident on south Mississippi highway
A Mississippi woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road in Natchez. Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with...
