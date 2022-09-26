ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man found shot to death in Donaldsonville neighborhood Friday morning

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported homicide that happened early Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were called at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville on a reported shooting. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside of a vehicle.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating reported shooting in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was shot and wounded in an Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was unknown. No other details...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp. Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment

BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Police pursuing pickpocketing purse-snatcher at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE - Police are pursuing a purse-snatcher who struck at a casino on the water before fleeing on a bicycle. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted via Facebook that Louisiana State Police are searching for a man who boarded the Hollywood Casino vessel, took money from one victim's pocket and snatched the purse off of the arm of another victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA

