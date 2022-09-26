Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
CWA endorses Alexander in NJ-2
Civil rights lawyer Tim Alexander today received the endorsement of the Communication Workers of America, a politically progressive union with an influential role in New Jersey politics, in his campaign against Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis). “As a former union member, Tim Alexander will fight for CWA’s values,” CWA District...
Fasciale gets thumbs up from N.J. Bar Association
New Jersey State Bar Association Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee has signed off on Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination of Douglas Fasciale to serve as an associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court. Fasciale was given a grade of qualified. His next stop is the New Jersey State Senate,...
Murphy’s approval rating at 54% in new Rutgers-Eagleton poll
A new poll released today by the Rutgers Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling puts Gov. Phil Murphy’s approval rating at 54-37% among New Jersey adults, a clear improvement from the 49-46% approval score he posted in March. Murphy’s favorability ratings are at 47-33%, up from 33-38% in March.
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
Dozens of Hindu groups slam Teaneck Dems, want ‘hate filled’ resolution rescinded
A group of more than 50 New Jersey-based Hindu American organizations have slammed the Teaneck Democratic organization for passing a “hate filled” resolution condemning some Hindu groups and demonizing their community by taking sides in a global conflict over the treatment of Muslims in India and want the action rescinded.
Justice Department reaches settlement with Lakeland Bank over bank’s redlining practices
This morning, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Philip Sellinger and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced that the Justice Department has secured an agreement with Lakeland Bank to address allegations of redlining in and around Newark. According to the department, Lakeland systematically gave out fewer loans in...
